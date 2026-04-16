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Crimson Desert Has Sold Over 5 Million Copies, Pearl Abyss Confirms

Crimson Desert hit the sales milestone in less than a month of its launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 April 2026 15:21 IST
Crimson Desert Has Sold Over 5 Million Copies, Pearl Abyss Confirms

Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert is an open-world action adventure game

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Highlights
  • Crimson Desert released on March 19
  • The open-world game has received regular updates since launch
  • Crimson Desert is available on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
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Crimson Desert is a certified hit. The open-world action-adventure game has now sold over 5 million copies, developer Pearl Abyss confirmed Wednesday. Crimson Desert has reached the sales milestone in less than a month of its release. The game has also received multiple patches since it launched last month.

Crimson Desert Sells 5 Million Copies

Pearl Abyss confirmed that Crimson Desert had surpassed 5 million copies sold in a post on X.

“Crimson Desert has sold through over 5 million copies worldwide! Thank you to every Greymane who has joined us on this journey, experienced the world of Pywel, and supported the game. Reaching this milestone would not have been possible without your support and we are truly grateful,” the developer said.

Crimson Desert has taken just two weeks to ship a million copies across platforms. On April 1, Pearl Abyss announced that the game had crossed 4 million copies sold. Crimson Desert released on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 19.

Since its launch, the game has gone from strength to strength, breaching multiple sales milestones and reaching a new concurrent player peak on Steam. According to SteamDB, Crimson Desert has peaked at 276,261 concurrent players on the platform and continues to record strong player numbers on the storefront.

Pearl Abyss has not shared individual sales figures for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

Crimson Desert Updates

Crimson Desert's strong sales are perhaps helped by the robust post-launch support from the developer. The South Korean studio has released multiple updates for the game, addressing major issues, adding new content and features, and improving visuals and performance. The updates have also lifted the game's ratings on Steam and Metacritic, which now sit firmly positive after the initial mixed reception from users. 

In a dev update last week, Pearl Abyss detailed the list of new features and improvements coming to Crimson Desert in the weeks ahead. The open-world game is finally set to get difficulty settings, along with boss rematches.

Additionally, the game's two ancillary playable characters, Damiane and Oongka, will get their own new skills comparable to the main protagonist, Kliff. The game will also get new customisation options that let players hide weapons carried on the back.

The open-world game is also set to get a host of quality-of-life improvements, refined controls, and graphics and performance updates across platforms. Pearl Abyss aims to roll these updates out gradually from April through June. Some of these patches, however, are already live. 

Crimson Desert is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Mac.

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Further reading: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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