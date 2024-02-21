Elden Ring's long-awaited expansion is finally getting a trailer. Developers FromSoftware confirmed that the first trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed February 21. The trailer, set to be released on Wednesday at 7am PST (or 8.30pm IST), will feature gameplay from the upcoming major expansion. The presentation will also likely provide details about the launch date for the expansion. Shadow of Erdtree was first announced almost a year ago in February 2023.

The official Elden Ring account on X (formerly Twitter) announced early Wednesday that the gameplay trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree would debut later today at 3pm UTC (8.30pm IST). The presentation is confirmed to be three minutes long and will include language subtitle options. The trailer will debut on Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco's YouTube channel, which already has the stream for the trailer up, set to premiere later today.

The first trailer for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us at 15:00 UTC.https://t.co/vdG8dJvcet pic.twitter.com/lBbKJYxW2z — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 20, 2024

Shadow of Erdtree was first announced February 28, 2023, alongside key artwork from the game. FromSoftware has kept fans guessing about the contents of the expansion. The DLC announcement had only included a cryptic message for fans: “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.”

But that hasn't stopped keen-eyed fans from picking apart whatever information is available and extrapolating to form theories about Shadow of Erdtree. Fans speculate that the expansion will focus on Miquella, brother of Malenia, who was cursed to remain young forever.

Elden Ring received its first free DLC in the form of a PvP battle area — the Colosseum — back in December 2022. The main game itself launched in February 2022 to widespread critical acclaim. The open world soulslike action-RPG became a phenomenon, selling over 20 million copies in a year and winning the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022.

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

