Elden Ring's Shadow of Erdtree Expansion to Get Gameplay Reveal Trailer on February 21

The presentation will also likely provide details about the launch date for the expansion.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 February 2024 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

Shadow of Erdtree is speculated to focus on the story of Miquella, brother of Malenia

Highlights
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree trailer is confirmed to be 3 minutes long
  • Shadow of Erdtree was first announced February 28, 2023
  • Elden Ring won the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022
Elden Ring's long-awaited expansion is finally getting a trailer. Developers FromSoftware confirmed that the first trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed February 21. The trailer, set to be released on Wednesday at 7am PST (or 8.30pm IST), will feature gameplay from the upcoming major expansion. The presentation will also likely provide details about the launch date for the expansion. Shadow of Erdtree was first announced almost a year ago in February 2023.

The official Elden Ring account on X (formerly Twitter) announced early Wednesday that the gameplay trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree would debut later today at 3pm UTC (8.30pm IST). The presentation is confirmed to be three minutes long and will include language subtitle options. The trailer will debut on Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco's YouTube channel, which already has the stream for the trailer up, set to premiere later today.

Shadow of Erdtree was first announced February 28, 2023, alongside key artwork from the game. FromSoftware has kept fans guessing about the contents of the expansion. The DLC announcement had only included a cryptic message for fans: “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.”

But that hasn't stopped keen-eyed fans from picking apart whatever information is available and extrapolating to form theories about Shadow of Erdtree. Fans speculate that the expansion will focus on Miquella, brother of Malenia, who was cursed to remain young forever.

Elden Ring received its first free DLC in the form of a PvP battle area — the Colosseum — back in December 2022. The main game itself launched in February 2022 to widespread critical acclaim. The open world soulslike action-RPG became a phenomenon, selling over 20 million copies in a year and winning the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022.

Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Further reading: Elden Ring, Shadow of Erdtree, FromSoftware, Elden Ring DLC, Bandai Namco
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Elden Ring's Shadow of Erdtree Expansion to Get Gameplay Reveal Trailer on February 21
