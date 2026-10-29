Sony has announced a new line of transparent PS5 accessories that show the internals of the devices. The Prism collection of accessories includes DualSense controllers and PS5 console covers in three see-through designs. The accessories will go on pre-order next month before they launch in February 2027.

The Prism collection of DualSense controllers and PS5 console covers come in three colours: Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray. Each colourway also comes with a glossy finish. They feature transparent casings that allow you to see internal craftmanship of DualSense controllers and the PS5 console.

The Emerald Green Prism collection DualSense controller

Photo Credit: Sony

“The new collection was inspired by our design teams' interest to bring a transparent appearance to PS5, and give players a closer look into the design and craftsmanship behind our DualSense controllers and PlayStation 5 consoles,” Sony said in its PlayStation Blog announcement.

The PlayStation parent said the Prism collection was inspired by the see-through design trend of the late '90s. The glossy transparent finish wraps around the back of the DualSense controller. The console cover, on the other hand, only has a see-through design on the top half portion.

Both DualSense controllers and console covers are available in transparent orange, green, and grey colour options.

Prism Collection Pricing, Availability

Introducing the transparent Prism Collection, launching February 4 🧡 Flare Orange 💚 Emerald Green 🩶 Graphite Gray First details on the DualSense controllers: https://t.co/1f5pXFjxA2 https://t.co/LWyQzhpyz7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2026

The Prism collection DualSense controller is priced $84.99 in the US and will be available globally. PS5 console covers will be available exclusively from PlayStation Direct in supported regions and in limited quantities through select retailers in other regions. It costs $74.99.

The Prism collection will launch on February 4, 2027. Pre-orders will go live on November 10, 2026, at 10am local time from PlayStation Direct and participating retailers.