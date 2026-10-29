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Sony Announces Prism Collection of Transparent DualSense Controllers and PS5 Console Covers

The Prism collection comes in three see-through colour options: Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 October 2026 12:13 IST
Sony Announces Prism Collection of Transparent DualSense Controllers and PS5 Console Covers

Photo Credit: Sony

The Prism collection will go on pre-order next month

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Highlights
  • The Prism collection DualSense controller is priced $84.99
  • The console cover is priced $74.99
  • The Prism collection will launch on February 4, 2027
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Sony has announced a new line of transparent PS5 accessories that show the internals of the devices. The Prism collection of accessories includes DualSense controllers and PS5 console covers in three see-through designs. The accessories will go on pre-order next month before they launch in February 2027.

The Prism collection of DualSense controllers and PS5 console covers come in three colours: Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray. Each colourway also comes with a glossy finish. They feature transparent casings that allow you to see internal craftmanship of DualSense controllers and the PS5 console.

dualsense dualsense

The Emerald Green Prism collection DualSense controller
Photo Credit: Sony

“The new collection was inspired by our design teams' interest to bring a transparent appearance to PS5, and give players a closer look into the design and craftsmanship behind our DualSense controllers and PlayStation 5 consoles,” Sony said in its PlayStation Blog announcement.

The PlayStation parent said the Prism collection was inspired by the see-through design trend of the late '90s. The glossy transparent finish wraps around the back of the DualSense controller. The console cover, on the other hand, only has a see-through design on the top half portion.

Both DualSense controllers and console covers are available in transparent orange, green, and grey colour options.

Prism Collection Pricing, Availability

The Prism collection DualSense controller is priced $84.99 in the US and will be available globally. PS5 console covers will be available exclusively from PlayStation Direct in supported regions and in limited quantities through select retailers in other regions. It costs $74.99.

The Prism collection will launch on February 4, 2027. Pre-orders will go live on November 10, 2026, at 10am local time from PlayStation Direct and participating retailers.

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Further reading: Sony, PlayStation, DualSense controller, PS5, PS5 Accessories, Prism Collection
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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