Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are now live on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, and Sony is going all out to promote the game. The PlayStation parent says it has worked with developer Rockstar Games to deliver the “best” GTA 6 experience on PS5. The open world crime game will come with PS5-specific features.

In a PlayStation Blog post published after GTA 6 pre-orders went live, Sony said that the game would “play best on PS5,” thanks to its close partnership with Rockstar. GTA 6 on PS5 will feature platform specific enhancements like the full suite of immersive DualSense features, the company said.

GTA 6 PS5 Features

Rockstar has implemented support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PS5 version of GTA 6. The DualSense controller's integrated speaker will also be utilised during key moments and interactions, Sony said in the blog.

GTA 6 on PS5 will also make use of Tempest 3D audio technology, promising immersive soundscapes while playing. Finally, the open world title will have “near-instant load times” on PS5, thanks to the console's custom SSD, Sony said.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches November 19, with pre-orders starting June 25.



Learn why it plays best on PS5: https://t.co/w0enIHvPFQ pic.twitter.com/ekpnz2Tfz2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 24, 2026

Sony has a marketing partnership with Rockstar and Take-Two, and the PS5 maker seems to have started the launch marketing push for GTA 6. The PlayStation app icon has been changed to reflect the pink colours from the GTA 6 cover.

Additionally, Sony has also implemented a new animation on the Welcome hub of the PS5 home screen that shows the “VI” from Grand Theft Auto VI, before transitioning into a page that shows game information.

Sony is spotlighting GTA 6 on PS5's Welcome hub

Photo Credit: Screenshot – Manas Mitul

GTA 6 also adorns the entire front page of the PlayStation Store on PS5, with individual tabs sharing information on Ultimate edition benefits, pre-order bonuses, and more.

Sony is expecting an considerable uptick in the sales of PS5 consoles leading up to the launch of GTA 6. "For new players who are looking to jump in, it's a great chance to also see why PS5 is the best place to play. Players can pick up a PS5 or PS5 Pro at direct.playstation.com (where available) and at local retailers," the company said in the blog post.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 are now live on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts. In India, The Standard edition of the game costs Rs. 5,999, while the Ultimate edition, which comes with additional outfits, vehicles, weapons, and more, is priced at Rs. 7,499.