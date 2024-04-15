Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part of the remake trilogy of the original game from 1997, was released in February. While developer Square Enix has not confirmed a launch date or the official title for the final game in the remake trilogy, the game should likely be released on PS5 sometime during the ongoing console generation cycle. Now, the studio has provided an update about the launch timeline for the third and final game in the Final Fantasy remake trilogy project.

The information about the release timeline of the game arrives as part of interviews from the developers published in the newly published Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ultimania companion book. An X user (@aitaikimochi) posted some excerpts on the microblogging website last week, which claim that the story for Final Fantasy 7 remake part 3 has already been completed and the game could arrive in three years.

According to the book's excerpts posted on X, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura believes that voice recording for the game could begin soon. Additionally, Final Fantasy 7 remake series producer Yoshinori Kitase reportedly said in the book that the development period for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was efficient because Square Enix retained the same staff from Final Fantasy 7 Remake (the first game in the new trilogy). Kitase reportedly said that the third part would also have the same development team.

#FF7RUltimania



FF7 Remake Part 3 main story has already been completed, and Nomura thinks they will perhaps start voice recording in the near future.



He remarks that Kitase proposed an idea to him about “something” very important to include, even though it wasn't in the… pic.twitter.com/sBqGJgcpnB — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 12, 2024

According to Kitase, the third game in the remake trilogy could take the same amount of time to be ready as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, thus hinting that part 3 could arrive in three years, which would place the launch window sometime in 2027. In the book, Kitase reportedly said that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was completed in three years, with one additional year spent on the development of the DLC.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was released on February 29, exclusively on PS5. It serves as the second game in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project and a sequel to Final Fantasy Remake, which was released in April 2020. Square Enix has not yet confirmed the title for the final game in the trilogy,

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.