Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Get 125W Fast Charging, Design Seemingly Teased

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will ship with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2024 12:41 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Get 125W Fast Charging, Design Seemingly Teased

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is shown in Peach Fuzz colour

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 series could debut with three entries
  • A recent Geekbench listing confirmed it will run on Android 14
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is tipped to get a 6.7-inch OLED display
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro are expected to be announced in international markets on April 16. Just a day ahead of the anticipated release, the Chinese smartphone brand has seemingly teased the design and fast-charging details of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The handset is shown to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is already confirmed to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Motorola, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that its upcoming Edge 50 series smartphone will come with 125W TurboPower fast charging. The company is still keeping the moniker under wraps for some reason, but it is evident that the handset in talks is the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

The teaser video gives a first look at the design of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. It is shown in a Peach Fuzz colour with a hole punch display and curved sides. It appears to have a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Motorola earlier confirmed that Edge 50 Ultra will ship with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. A recent Geekbench listing also suggested it will run on Android 14 and offer up to 12GB RAM. It scored 1,947 points in single-core testing and a multi-core score of 5,149 on Geekbench.

As per past leaks, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will get a 6.7-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 50-megapixel front camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to go on sale in the US with Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024 moniker with a price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000).

The Motorola Edge 50 series with three entries — Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra — is expected to be unveiled on April 16 globally. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC is already available in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Excellent display
  • IP68 rating
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Ghost touches on curved display
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

upcoming
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Beatoven.ai, an Indian AI Music Generation Platform, Is Making Music Creation Accessible
Square Enix Aims to Release Third Game in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy by 2027

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Get 125W Fast Charging, Design Seemingly Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P1 5G Series With 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Teasers Give First Look at Design, Charging Details
  3. Realme P1 5G
  4. Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch
  5. Google's Pixel 9 Series Could Get Emergency Satellite Connectivity Feature
  6. Samsung Takes Top Phonemaker Spot From Apple as iPhone Shipments Drop: IDC
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 Tipped to Launch in Second-Half of 2024
  8. Apple Could Reportedly Offer AI Features On-Device With iOS 18
  9. Grok 1.5 Vision AI Model Unveiled by Elon Musk's xAI
#Latest Stories
  1. Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision
  2. Viber Introduces AI-Powered Message Summary Feature for Users
  3. Apple Could Reportedly Offer AI Features On-Device With iOS 18, But That Might Come at a Cost
  4. Huawei Renames Its P Series to Pura; Huawei Pura 70 Officially Teased
  5. Apple Loses Top Phonemaker Spot to Samsung as iPhone Shipments Drop, IDC Says
  6. Elon Musk’s xAI Unveils Grok 1.5 Vision AI Model in Preview, To Compete With GPT-4 Vision and Gemini Pro 1.5
  7. Square Enix Aims to Release Third Game in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy by 2027
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Get 125W Fast Charging, Design Seemingly Teased
  9. OnePlus Pad 2 Launch Timeline Tipped; May be Unveiled in Second-Half of 2024
  10. Realme P1 5G, P1 Pro 5G With Phoenix Design, 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »