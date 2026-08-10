Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the third and final chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, will get a new look at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, Square Enix has confirmed. The RPG was revealed at Summer Game Fest in June and is set to launch in 2027.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will kick off the 2026 edition of the annual video game convention in Cologne, Germany, on August 25. The Opening Night Live show, hosted by Geoff Keighley, brings a variety of game announcements, premieres, and trailers. The event will surely have a few surprises, but Final Fantasy VII Revelation won't be one of them.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation at Gamescom

Square Enix announced last week that the third game in Final Fantasy remake trilogy will get a new look at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The Gamescom show is set for August 25 at 8pm CEST (11.30pm IST). Opening Night Live will be approximately two hours long.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation game director Naoki Hamaguch will host the segment, likely sharing insight into gameplay and features. Square Enix could also announce a release date for the title, currently scheduled to release in spring 2027.

The third Final Fantasy 7 remake title was announced at Summer Game Fest in June. Revelation is set to conclude the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy that began with Final Fantasy VII Remake in 2020. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second entry in the trilogy, was released in 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation's announcement in June was accompanied by an extended look at gameplay, following protagonist Cloud Strife and his allies in a last stand to save the planet from Sephiroth. The RPG will feature an expansive open world explorable via the Highwind airship, a hybrid combat system blending real-time action and tactical mode, and new playable characters and abilities.

Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth were timed PlayStation exclusives, but Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch simultaneously on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027, marking the 30th anniversary of the original game.