Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Final Fantasy VII Revelation Will Get a New Look at Gamescom Opening Night Live This Month

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Will Get a New Look at Gamescom Opening Night Live This Month

Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place on August 25 with Geoff Keighley serving as host.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 August 2026 14:26 IST
Final Fantasy VII Revelation Will Get a New Look at Gamescom Opening Night Live This Month

Photo Credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch in 2027

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Final Fantasy VII Revelation was announced at Summer Game Fest in June
  • The RPG is the final chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy
  • Gamescom Opening Night Live will be hosted by Geoff Keighley
Advertisement

Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the third and final chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, will get a new look at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, Square Enix has confirmed. The RPG was revealed at Summer Game Fest in June and is set to launch in 2027.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will kick off the 2026 edition of the annual video game convention in Cologne, Germany, on August 25. The Opening Night Live show, hosted by Geoff Keighley, brings a variety of game announcements, premieres, and trailers. The event will surely have a few surprises, but Final Fantasy VII Revelation won't be one of them.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation at Gamescom

Square Enix announced last week that the third game in Final Fantasy remake trilogy will get a new look at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The Gamescom show is set for August 25 at 8pm CEST (11.30pm IST). Opening Night Live will be approximately two hours long.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation game director Naoki Hamaguch will host the segment, likely sharing insight into gameplay and features. Square Enix could also announce a release date for the title, currently scheduled to release in spring 2027.

The third Final Fantasy 7 remake title was announced at Summer Game Fest in June. Revelation is set to conclude the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy that began with Final Fantasy VII Remake in 2020. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second entry in the trilogy, was released in 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation's announcement in June was accompanied by an extended look at gameplay, following protagonist Cloud Strife and his allies in a last stand to save the planet from Sephiroth. The RPG will feature an expansive open world explorable via the Highwind airship, a hybrid combat system blending real-time action and tactical mode, and new playable characters and abilities.

Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth were timed PlayStation exclusives, but Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch simultaneously on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027, marking the 30th anniversary of the original game.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

upcoming
Final Fantasy VII Revelation

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Final Fantasy
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy, Square Enix, Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, Gamescom Opening Night Live, Gamescom 2026, Gamescom
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Leak Suggests Notch Will Return on Flagship Tablet
Final Fantasy VII Revelation Will Get a New Look at Gamescom Opening Night Live This Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 17 4G With 7,500mAh Battery Debut Globally: See Prices
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Leaked Renders Show Design and Four Colour Options
  3. Moto Pad 70 Goes Official in India: See Price, Specifications
  4. Moto G Max India Launch Set for August 14; Specifications, Colours Revealed
  5. OnePlus 16 Launch Could Be Imminent as Oppo-Linked Model Gets 5G Approval
  6. Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Camera Details Revealed Ahead of August 25 India Launch
  7. GTA 6 Pre-Orders Had an 'Exceptional' Start, Says Take-Two
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Renders Leak With New Wallpaper
  9. Here's When the iQOO Z11S Will Launch: See Expected Specs, Design
  10. Apple Pay Could Launch in India by October Without UPI Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Explains Why GTA 6 Is Not Getting a Disc Version
  2. Redmi 17 5G Launched Globally With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset, Redmi 17 4G Tags Along: Price, Features
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards From RedGear, EvoFox, and More
  4. Brazil's Central Bank Proposes 24-Hour Holds on High-Value Crypto Transfers
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors From Lenovo, BenQ, LG, and More
  6. Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Camera Details Revealed Ahead of August 25 India Launch
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, Lenovo, and More
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TVs
  9. Redmi Note 17 4G Price Revealed via Retail Listing; Could Feature 6.83-Inch Display, 7,700mAh Battery
  10. Apple Pay Could Launch in India by October Without UPI Support: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »