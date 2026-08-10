Moto Pad 70 has been launched in India as the latest offering from the Lenovo-owned brand. This new Android tablet sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and carries a 10,200mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. The Moto Pad 70 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, and it includes a Moto Pen in the box. It has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and includes up to 256GB of onboard storage. Motorola promised to provide OS upgrades up to Android 18 and security updates until 2030 for this new tablet.

Moto Pad 70 Price in India, Availability Details

The Moto Pad 70 is priced at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 36,999. It will go on sale through Flipkart and the Motorola India website from August 15. It is offered in a Pantone Sea Angel colour option.

Moto Pad 70 Specifications

The Moto Pad 70 runs on Android 16 and is confirmed to receive Android 18 and security updates until 2030. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,560 pixels) IPS touchscreen with 96 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage and a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet offers a typical brightness of 600 nits and up to 800 nits in HBM mode. The panel has TÜV Rheinland certifications for Flicker Free operation and Low Blue Light emissions.

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor with an integrated Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU powers the Moto Pad 70. It carries 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and is offered in 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 configurations. The onboard storage can be expanded through the microSD card slot, up to 2TB.

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto Pad 70 has a 13-megapixel rear camera. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It has four speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos and includes a dual microphone system. The tablet has Gemini integration and offers AI-powered features like Circle to Search, AI summary, and AI Continue writing.

For connectivity, the Moto Pad 70 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port and a pogo-pin connector. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, an ambient light sensoR, and a Hall sensor. It has an IP52-rated build for protection against dust and dripping water. It includes a vibration motor.

The Moto Pad 70 supports a Moto Pen, which offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It offers features like tilt detection and palm rejection. The tablet is bundled with the pen and Moto Folio Keyboard. It has a 10,200 mAh battery and includes a 68W power adapter for fast charging. The tablet measures 278.8 × 181.05 × 6.49 mm and weighs approximately 530 grams.

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