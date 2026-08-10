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Motorola Edge 70 Neo Leaked Renders Hints at 200-Megapixel Camera and Four Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo ahs previously been linked to the Motorola Edge 2026, which launched in North America in June.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 13:17 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Neo Leaked Renders Hints at 200-Megapixel Camera and Four Colour Options

Motorola Edge 70 (pictured) launched in India in December 2025

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Neo appears in four colour options
  • The handset features a triple-camera setup
  • The Edge 70 Neo could differ from the Edge 2026
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Motorola Edge 70 Neo has surfaced in new leaked renders ahead of its expected launch. The images offer a first look at the upcoming smartphone and suggest that Motorola is preparing several design and colour options for the device. The handset has already appeared in the company's Android 17 testing programme in India, adding to indications that an official launch could be approaching. Motorola has not yet confirmed the Edge 70 Neo or revealed details about its specifications, pricing or availability.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Camera

The Mac Observer reported that the Motorola Edge 70 Neo has appeared in leaked renders showing its design and four colour options ahead of launch. The images show a flat display with slim bezels and a centred punch-hole camera, while the rear carries a raised square camera island with three lenses and 200-megapixel branding. Motorola's batwing logo sits near the centre of the back panel.

The four renders show the purported Motorola Edge 70 handset in dark green, light blue, olive green and pale pink finishes. The rear panels appear to have different textures, with the pink variant featuring a distinct pattern. Motorola has not revealed the official colour names, although the company commonly uses Pantone branding for its smartphone finishes.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo name had reportedly already surfaced through Motorola's Android 17 beta testing programme in India. Its appearance in the company's testing activity provided an early indication that Motorola was preparing the unannounced handset for release.

Previous reports have linked the Motorola Edge 70 Neo to the Motorola Edge 2026, which launched in North America in June. The camera branding visible in the new renders suggests that the final specifications could differ between the two models.

The Edge 70 Neo would join Motorola's growing Edge 70 series. The company launched the standard Edge 70 in India in December 2025, followed by the Edge 70 Fusion and Edge 70 Fusion+ in March 2026. The Edge 70 Pro arrived in April, while the Edge 70 Pro+ and Edge 70 Max launched in June and July, respectively. Notably, the Edge 70 Fusion+ was not released in India.

Motorola Edge 2026

Motorola Edge 2026

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight
  • Excellent in-hand comfort
  • Vibrant 120Hz pOLED display
  • IP68 + IP69 durability
  • Bad
  • No case in box
  • Heats up under load
  • Cameras struggle in low light
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and durable design
  • Bright and vibrant curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive speakers
  • Capable primary camera
  • Good video capture capability
  • Decent macro camera
  • Bad
  • HDR10 support is missing
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Comes with plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • IP68/IP69 Rating
  • Bad
  • No telephoto lens
  • Thermal performance could be better
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Neo, Motorola Edge 70 Neo Design, Motorola Edge 70 Neo Features, Motorola Edge 70 Neo colour options, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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