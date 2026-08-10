Motorola Edge 70 Neo has surfaced in new leaked renders ahead of its expected launch. The images offer a first look at the upcoming smartphone and suggest that Motorola is preparing several design and colour options for the device. The handset has already appeared in the company's Android 17 testing programme in India, adding to indications that an official launch could be approaching. Motorola has not yet confirmed the Edge 70 Neo or revealed details about its specifications, pricing or availability.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Camera

The Mac Observer reported that the Motorola Edge 70 Neo has appeared in leaked renders showing its design and four colour options ahead of launch. The images show a flat display with slim bezels and a centred punch-hole camera, while the rear carries a raised square camera island with three lenses and 200-megapixel branding. Motorola's batwing logo sits near the centre of the back panel.

The four renders show the purported Motorola Edge 70 handset in dark green, light blue, olive green and pale pink finishes. The rear panels appear to have different textures, with the pink variant featuring a distinct pattern. Motorola has not revealed the official colour names, although the company commonly uses Pantone branding for its smartphone finishes.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo name had reportedly already surfaced through Motorola's Android 17 beta testing programme in India. Its appearance in the company's testing activity provided an early indication that Motorola was preparing the unannounced handset for release.

Previous reports have linked the Motorola Edge 70 Neo to the Motorola Edge 2026, which launched in North America in June. The camera branding visible in the new renders suggests that the final specifications could differ between the two models.

The Edge 70 Neo would join Motorola's growing Edge 70 series. The company launched the standard Edge 70 in India in December 2025, followed by the Edge 70 Fusion and Edge 70 Fusion+ in March 2026. The Edge 70 Pro arrived in April, while the Edge 70 Pro+ and Edge 70 Max launched in June and July, respectively. Notably, the Edge 70 Fusion+ was not released in India.