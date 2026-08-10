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Thinking of Buying an iPhone 17? A Surprise Price Hike Might Change Your Mind

Apple has already raised iPhone prices in Japan, with the standard iPhone 17 becoming 11.3 percent more expensive.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 August 2026 09:02 IST
Thinking of Buying an iPhone 17? A Surprise Price Hike Might Change Your Mind

Apple launched the iPhone 17 in India starting at Rs. 82,900

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Highlights
  • Leaks suggest a potential iPhone 17 price revision on August 10
  • Rising memory component costs are putting pressure on Apple's pricing
  • iPhone 17 prices have already risen by 11.3 percent in Japan
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The soaring prices of memory components have affected tech companies across the industry, with even Apple unable to absorb the costs fully. The Cupertino-based tech giant has already raised prices of several products in recent months, although the iPhone 17 series has so far avoided a similar fate in most markets. But that could change very soon. A new leak claims that Apple could announce a price hike for its flagship smartphone lineup very soon.

iPhone 17 Price Hike Tipped

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital claimed on Weibo that rumours are circulating about an iPhone 17 price revision taking effect on August 10 (via MacRumors). However, the tipster appeared less certain about whether the price change would actually happen. The post further claimed that Apple had cancelled plans to increase production capacity on some lines by 15 to 30 percent.

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The tipster, however, did not specify which products this referred to.

The latest claim comes after Apple raised prices across several other product categories in June. In India, the company increased the prices of MacBooks, Macs, iPads, Apple TV models and HomePod speakers, with some products becoming as much as Rs. 1 lakh more expensive. The tech giant attributed the revisions to an unprecedented increase in DRAM and NAND flash storage prices, driven largely by growing demand for AI infrastructure.

The iPhone lineup was notably spared from that round of increases across the world, except for Japan. Apple has already raised iPhone prices in Japan, with the standard iPhone 17 reportedly becoming 11.3 percent more expensive.

This is not the first time that a price hike for the iPhone 17 lineup has been suggested. A previous report had claimed that Apple could increase the price of the standard iPhone 17 by Rs. 12,000, taking the 256GB model from its launch price of Rs. 82,900 to Rs. 94,990. Similar increases were also tipped for other models in the lineup, namely the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, although their revised prices were not revealed.

Meanwhile, there are also concerns that Apple's next-generation lineup, widely referred to as the iPhone 18 series, could be more expensive to manufacture.

A Counterpoint Research estimate suggests that the component cost of the iPhone 18 Pro Max 1TB variant could approach $900, compared to roughly $550 for the equivalent iPhone 17 Pro Max. The increase is reportedly being driven primarily by higher NAND storage and DRAM costs. Meanwhile, IDC has separately predicted that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could see price increases of up to $200 compared to the current models.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 price in India, iPhone 17 price hike, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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