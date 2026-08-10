The Moto G Max is expected to launch soon as the company's latest edition to the G-series lineup. The launch date of the upcoming handset has been announced. The Moto G Max has now appeared on Flipkart, revealing its key specifications and colour options. It is confirmed to sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 6-series chipset and run on Android 16. The Moto G Max is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The Moto G Max will launch in India on August 14 at 12pm, according to its Flipkart landing page. The phone appears to have a satin finish with a flat frame. It has been teased in Pantone-curated colour options, with the Flipkart listing revealing blue, dark gray, and pink variants.

The listing confirms that the Moto G Max will sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of HBM brightness. Motorola will equip it with Water Touch 2.0 for improved touchscreen responsiveness in wet conditions. Under the hood, the Moto G Max is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

It will run Android 16 out of the box. Motorola promises two OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

On the optics front, the upcoming smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G Max will pack a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is claimed to deliver up to three days of battery life. The battery is rated for up to 1,000 recharge cycles. Other revealed features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP64-rated protection. The handset will have Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic and MIL-STD 810H certification.

While pricing details remain under wraps, a previous report suggested that it could be priced around Rs. 30,000. More details are expected to be revealed at the launch of the Moto G Max, which is scheduled for August 14.