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Moto G Max Full Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of August 14 Launch in India

Motorola promises two OS upgrades and three years of security updates on the upcoming Moto G Max.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 August 2026 09:47 IST
Moto G Max Full Specifications, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of August 14 Launch in India

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Max was launched in global markets in June

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Highlights
  • The Moto G Max India launch is set for August 14 at 12pm
  • It is confirmed to get a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset will offer an IP64-rated build and MIL-STD 810H protection
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The Moto G Max is expected to launch soon as the company's latest edition to the G-series lineup. The launch date of the upcoming handset has been announced. The Moto G Max has now appeared on Flipkart, revealing its key specifications and colour options. It is confirmed to sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 6-series chipset and run on Android 16. The Moto G Max is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Moto G Max Launch Date, Specifications Revealed

The Moto G Max will launch in India on August 14 at 12pm, according to its Flipkart landing page. The phone appears to have a satin finish with a flat frame. It has been teased in Pantone-curated colour options, with the Flipkart listing revealing blue, dark gray, and pink variants.

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The listing confirms that the Moto G Max will sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of HBM brightness. Motorola will equip it with Water Touch 2.0 for improved touchscreen responsiveness in wet conditions. Under the hood, the Moto G Max is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

It will run Android 16 out of the box. Motorola promises two OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

On the optics front, the upcoming smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G Max will pack a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is claimed to deliver up to three days of battery life. The battery is rated for up to 1,000 recharge cycles. Other revealed features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP64-rated protection. The handset will have Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic and MIL-STD 810H certification.

While pricing details remain under wraps, a previous report suggested that it could be priced around Rs. 30,000. More details are expected to be revealed at the launch of the Moto G Max, which is scheduled for August 14.

Moto G Max 5G

Moto G Max 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Moto G Max, Moto G Max Launch Date, Moto G Max Price in India, Moto G Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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