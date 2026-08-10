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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Leak Suggests Notch Will Return on Flagship Tablet

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Tab S12 Ultra with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 14:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Leak Suggests Notch Will Return on Flagship Tablet

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to succeed the Tab S11 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Tab S12 Ultra could retain its front notch
  • The tablets could feature new blue-purple wallpapers
  • Samsung could launch the tablet series on October 7
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series has surfaced in new leaked renders ahead of its expected launch. The images offer a look at the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra before Samsung officially announces the tablets. The leak offers an early indication of what the next-generation flagship tablet lineup could look like. The South Korean tech giant is also expected to introduce several hardware and software upgrades with the new models, although their complete specifications and launch details remain unconfirmed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Could Retain Notch

A SammyGuru report has shared renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, showing the front design of both tablets and their new wallpapers. The images also seemingly confirm that the Ultra retains a notch for its front camera, despite earlier reports of a possible punch-hole design.

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The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is particularly notable because it continues to show a notch for the front camera. Earlier reports had suggested that Samsung could replace the notch with a punch-hole cutout. Previous renders had also pointed to slimmer bezels, but the latest images do not show a major change to the front design.

The new renders also show the wallpaper expected to ship with the tablets. It uses a blue and purple gradient with a stylised S in the centre. Both models are expected to be available in grey and silver colour options.

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Tab S12 Ultra with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset. A Geekbench listing for a Samsung tablet with the model number SM-X946B is believed to correspond to the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, based on its similarity to the SM-X936B model number used for the Tab S11 Ultra.

The Geekbench listing identifies the chipset as MediaTek MT6993, which corresponds to the Dimensity 9500. It has one prime core clocked at up to 4.21GHz, three performance cores at 3.50GHz and four efficiency cores at up to 2.70GHz. The tablet scored 2,424 points in the single-core test and 8,446 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 7.

The listing also shows around 10.75GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. The tablet runs Android 17 and is expected to use Samsung's One UI 9. The Tab S12 series could receive up to seven generations of Android and security updates.

The Galaxy Tab S12+ is expected to have a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tab S12 Ultra could retain its predecessor's 14.6-inch screen. The Plus model may pack a 10,600mAh battery, while the Ultra could get an 11,600mAh cell. Both tablets are expected to include an S Pen.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S12 series could launch on October 7. The company has yet to confirm the launch date or reveal its pricing and full specifications.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, Galaxy Tab S12 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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