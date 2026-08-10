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OnePlus 16 Reportedly Gets Radio Certification in China; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC

The tipster claims OnePlus 16 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 13:33 IST
OnePlus 16 Reportedly Gets Radio Certification in China; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC

OnePlus 15 was launched in India in November 2025

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 is tipped to have received 5G radio certification in China
  • Certification reveals support for the N79 5G frequency band
  • OnePlus 16 is confirmed to include three new gaming-focused technologies
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OnePlus 16 is scheduled to launch later this year as the successor to the OnePlus 15. Although the launch has been confirmed, the company has yet to share any details about the upcoming flagship. Fresh certification details, however, reveal support for several cellular bands. The certification, filed by Oppo in China, confirms support for GSM, WCDMA, 5G, and WLAN. The OnePlus 16, notably, was previously confirmed to introduce three “exclusive gaming technologies”.

OnePlus 16 Certification Reveal Key Details

The certification, shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, identifies Oppo Guangdong Mobile Communications as the applicant. It mentions an unannounced handset with the model PYB110. While it does not reveal the moniker, the tipster claims it is associated with the OnePlus 16. Filed on July 31, the certification shows support for GSM, WCDMA, TD-LTE, LTE FDD, 5G and WLAN connectivity.

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Among the frequencies listed in the certification is the 4,800–4,960MHz range, corresponding to the N79 5G band. The document also lists several other cellular and wireless frequency ranges.

In the same post, the tipster further reiterated that the OnePlus 16 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The SoC has not yet been officially unveiled. As per leaks, Qualcomm is developing Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-series processors using a 2nm manufacturing process, paired with next-generation Oryon CPU cores and Adreno graphics. The Pro variant is expected to sit at the top of Qualcomm's mobile chipset lineup.

OnePlus has already confirmed that its upcoming flagship will be equipped with the “Wind Chaser Gaming Core”, “High Refresh Rate”, and “E-Sports Triple Chip”. It is scheduled to n launch in China in the second half of this year.

Another report suggested that the OnePlus 16 will mark the return of the 8GB RAM model, which has been absent from the company's flagship lineup since the introduction of the OnePlus 11 in 2023.

The price of the purported handset could start at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. For comparison, the OnePlus 15 made its China debut in October 2025, with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage.

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 16 Launch, OnePlus 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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