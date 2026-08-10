The iQOO 15T launched earlier this year with a 6.82-inch 2K display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition chipset. Now, a new leak has appeared online, revealing early details of the next-generation iQOO 16T. This upcoming handset is reportedly in the testing phase. It is expected to come with a 200-megapixel rear camera unit like its predecessor. The iQOO 16T is rumoured to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

iQOO 16T Camera Details Tipped

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo claimed that iQOO's next T series phone, presumably the iQOO 16T, is currently being tested with a cooling solution that combines liquid and air cooling. The upcoming handset is said to retain a 200-megapixel primary camera but lack a dedicated periscope telephoto lens.

In the comments, the tipster said that the main camera could use a 1/1.28-inch sensor. For comparison, the iQOO 15T was launched with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls.

An earlier leak suggested that the iQOO 16T is undergoing testing with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (SM8950) chipset. The brand is also rumoured to be considering MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 for this model. It is speculated to include an inbuilt cooling fan.

The iQOO 15T was released in May this year with a price tag of CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and has a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.

It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition and carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The iQOO 15T has an 8,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

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