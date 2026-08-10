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Lenovo Lecoo Mini With 8-Inch Display Listed in China; Price and Specifications Revealed

Lenovo Lecoo P900A runs on the company's ZUXOS software.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 12:54 IST
Lenovo Lecoo Mini With 8-Inch Display Listed in China; Price and Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: JD.com/ Via Notebookcheck

Lenovo Lecoo P900A has a 13-megapixel rear camera

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Lecoo P900A is currently listed on an e-commerce website
  • Lenovo Lecoo P900A offers 4G and VoLTE connectivity
  • Lenovo is gearing up to launch the Legion Y700 AI in China
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Lenovo Lecoo P900A (Lenovo Lecoo Mini) has been listed in China as the latest tablet from Lenovo's sub-brand Lecoo. The new tablet has a compact form factor and an 8-inch display. It runs on a MediaTek chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, Lenovo is set to launch another flagship tablet, the Lenovo Legion Y700 AI, in China soon. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version chipset. It will come with a 15,000sq mm vapour chamber and an 8.4-inch OLED display.

Lenovo Lecoo P900A Price

The Lenovo Lecoo P900A is currently listed on JD.com (via) with a price tag of CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in a Platinum Gold colour option.

Details about the Lenovo Lecoo P900A were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. No announcements were made by the company's official Weibo handle either.

Lenovo Lecoo P900A Specifications

As per the listing, the Lenovo Lecoo P900A runs on the company's ZUXOS software. It features an 8-inch display with HD+ resolution. The new tablet runs on an unspecified MediaTek processor. It carries 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The onboard storage can be expanded by up to 1TB.

The Lenovo Lecoo P900A offers 4G and VoLTE connectivity. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit. It also includes a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It offers cross-device connectivity that lets users transfer files across Android and iOS devices.

The Lenovo Lecoo P900A is listed with a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 200.5 x 122 x 8.45mm and weighs 324 grams.

Meanwhile, Lenovo is gearing up to launch the Legion Y700 AI in China later this month. It is confirmed to come with an 8.4-inch OLED display featuring a 165 Hz refresh rate and a local peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. It will measure 6.5mm in thickness and weigh 298g. It is teased to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version chipset and include a 15,000 sq mm vapour chamber and Lenovo's Qiankun thermal management system.

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Further reading: Lenovo Lecoo P900A, Lenovo Lecoo P900A Price, Lenovo Lecoo P900A Specifications, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Lenovo Lecoo Mini With 8-Inch Display Listed in China; Price and Specifications Revealed
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