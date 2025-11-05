Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Proposes Play Store Reforms in Settlement With Fortnite Maker Epic Games

Google Proposes Play Store Reforms in Settlement With Fortnite Maker Epic Games

Under the new proposal, Google would allow users to more easily download and install third-party app stores.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 November 2025 14:21 IST
Google Proposes Play Store Reforms in Settlement With Fortnite Maker Epic Games

Photo Credit: Reuters

Epic had accused Google of illegally monopolizing the app store and in-app purchases on Android

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney called Google’s proposal “awesome”
  • Google said it would lower fees, boost competition as part of reforms
  • Epic Games filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google in 2020
Advertisement

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it has reached a comprehensive US court settlement with Fortnite video game maker Epic Games, agreeing to Android and app store reforms aimed at lowering fees, boosting competition and expanding choices for developers and consumers.

In a joint filing in the federal court in San Francisco, the companies asked US District Judge James Donato to consider a proposal resolving Epic's 2020 antitrust lawsuit, which accused Google of illegally monopolizing how users access apps and make in-app purchases on Android devices.

Google has denied any wrongdoing throughout the closely watched litigation.

The proposal requires Donato's approval. The judge oversaw a jury trial in 2023 that Epic won and last year he issued a sweeping injunction mandating Play app store reforms that Google said went too far. Google said the reforms potentially harmed its competitive position and compromised user safety.

Under the new proposal, Google would allow users to more easily download and install third-party app stores that meet new security and safety standards.

Developers will also be allowed to direct users to alternative payment methods both within apps and via external web links. Google said it would implement a capped service fee of either 9 percent or 20 percent on transactions in Play-distributed apps that use alternative payment options.

Sameer Samat, Google's president of Android Ecosystem, said on Tuesday the proposed changes maintained user safety while increasing flexibility for developers and consumers. Samat said Google looked forward to discussing the resolution with Donato, who is expected on Thursday to meet with lawyers involved with the case at a previously scheduled hearing.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney called Google's proposal “awesome” and said it “genuinely doubles down on Android's original vision as an open platform.”

Google unsuccessfully challenged Donato's injunction in a federal appeals court, which upheld it in a ruling in July. The U.S. Supreme Court last month declined Google's request to temporarily freeze parts of the injunction.

Tuesday's court filing from Google and Epic asked Donato to modify his injunction, while keeping many parts of it intact.

Google faces other lawsuits from government, consumer and commercial plaintiffs challenging its search and advertising business practices. It has denied violating state and federal laws in those cases.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Epic Games, Fortnite, Alphabet, Play Store
Realme UI 7.0 Launched With Light Glass Design, AI Notify Brief and AI Gaming Coach: See Eligible Phones, Beta Release Schedule

Related Stories

Google Proposes Play Store Reforms in Settlement With Fortnite Maker Epic Games
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Configurations Leaked; May Feature Up to 16GB of RAM
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra Features Leaked; May Arrive With This Snapdragon Chip
  4. WhatsApp's Apple Watch App Is Finally Out: Check Features, Compatibility
  5. Moto G67 Power 5G Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PC Specifications, Preloading Times Revealed
  7. Apple's Low-Cost MacBook Launch Timeline, Price Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. Realme UI 7.0 Launched With Light Glass Design, AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Proposes Play Store Reforms in Settlement With Fortnite Maker Epic Games
  2. Scientists Recreate Cosmic ‘Fireballs’ in Lab to Solve Mystery of Missing Gamma Rays
  3. Realme UI 7.0 Launched With Light Glass Design, AI Notify Brief and AI Gaming Coach: See Eligible Phones, Beta Release Schedule
  4. iOS 26.2 Beta 1 Rolled Out to Developers With Enhanced Safety Alerts, Reminder Alarms
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Design Renders That Hint at Rounder Corners
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PC Specifications, Preloading Times Revealed; Activision Confirms Handheld Support
  7. Silicon Carbide-Based Motor Drive Enables a Smaller, Lighter Electric Aircraft Engine
  8. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; May Be Equipped With Up to 16GB of RAM
  9. Moto G67 Power 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera: Price, Specifications
  10. Southern Taurid Meteor Shower 2025 Promises Bright Fireballs in a Rare Swarm Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »