Sony's PlayStation Portal handheld is finally stepping closer to becoming a true standalone gaming device. Nearly two years after its debut, the company has rolled out a major update that enables PlayStation Plus Premium members to stream PS5 games directly from the cloud, eliminating the need to connect to a console. The update, which is launching globally, marks a significant turning point for the streaming-only device, introducing a redesigned interface, 3D audio support, improved accessibility options, and additional quality-of-life features aimed at enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

PlayStation Portal Owners Can Now Play Games Without a Linked PS5

Sony has officially rolled out one of the biggest updates yet for its handheld device, the PlayStation Portal. Beginning November 5 at 6pm PT (November 6, 7:30am IST), PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will be able to play PS5 titles via cloud streaming, eliminating the requirement to link to a PlayStation 5 console. This marks the end of a year-long beta period for Cloud Streaming and represents a major evolution for the streaming-only handheld launched in November 2023.

The new update allows PlayStation Portal users to stream thousands of PS5 games directly from the cloud, featuring major titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Resident Evil 4, Astro Bot, Ghost of Yōtei, Borderlands 4, and Fortnite. In addition, a wide selection of games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue, including Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, God of War Ragnarök, and Sword of the Sea, can also be accessed through cloud streaming. Access to these features requires a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

The update introduces a redesigned PlayStation Portal interface, divided into three main sections: Remote Play, Cloud Streaming, and Search. A new Cloud Streaming home screen lets users browse streamable titles from their personal library or the PlayStation Plus collection. Sony also recommends an internet connection of at least 5Mbps, with higher speeds enabling better visual quality up to 52Mbps for 4K resolution.

Additional features in this system update include 3D audio support for compatible headsets, accessibility options, in-game store access, and the ability to accept multiplayer invitations. The update also adds a network status page and a new passcode lock feature. According to Sony's Takuro Fushimi, the Portal is currently the company's most-used device for streaming PS5 games, surpassing mobile phones and tablets.

While the Portal remains a streaming-only device and cannot run games offline, this update makes it significantly more versatile. It allows players to enjoy PS5 titles even when their console is powered off or used by another account, marking a major step toward making the Portal a more independent handheld gaming experience.