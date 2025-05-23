Technology News
English Edition

FTC Drops Case Over Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal

The Activision Blizzard transaction marked the largest-ever acquisition in the video gaming market.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 May 2025 13:17 IST
FTC Drops Case Over Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal

Photo Credit: Reuters

The FTC claimed the tie-up would allow Microsoft to fend off competitors to the Xbox console

Highlights
  • FTC chairman wants to use focus agency's resources elsewhere
  • Microsoft's acquisition deal of Activision Blizzard closed in 2023
  • Microsoft President Brad Smith has lauded the development
Advertisement

The US Federal Trade Commission dropped a case that sought to block Microsoft's $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,91,491 crore) purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, saying on Thursday that pursuing the case against the long-closed deal was not in the public interest.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson is seeking to use the agency's resources for cases that fit with President Donald Trump's agenda, such as a probe related to whether advertisers colluded to spend less on X first reported by Reuters on Thursday.

Ferguson is beginning to shut down some efforts started by his predecessor Lina Khan, including dropping a case on Thursday that had accused PepsiCo of price discrimination that favored Walmart.

The FTC lost an appeal on May 7 seeking to reverse a judge's decision declining to block the Microsoft-Activision deal, which closed in 2023.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said on Thursday that the FTC's decision to drop the case was "a victory for players across the country and for common sense in Washington, D.C."

When challenging a new merger, the FTC typically asks a judge to temporarily block the deal to give the agency time to challenge it in its own administrative court. But deals that are temporarily blocked are often abandoned.

Though the FTC lost its case seeking to block the deal temporarily, the agency could have sought to unwind the acquisition at a trial that was scheduled for July.

The Activision Blizzard transaction marked the largest-ever acquisition in the video gaming market. The FTC claimed the tie-up would allow Microsoft to fend off competitors to the Xbox console and to its subscription and cloud-based gaming business.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: FTC, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty
Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, 200-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Anthropic Releases Claude 4 Series AI Models With Improved Coding Capability and Tool Use

Related Stories

FTC Drops Case Over Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature With End-to-End Encryption
  4. Xiaomi Launches YU7 EV in China With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
  5. Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Announced
  6. Xiaomi 15S Pro With With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC and 12,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Sam Altman Reportedly Drops Clues About 'Secret' AI Device With Jony Ive
  9. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 6,00mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Access in India: Price, Benefits
  2. Landman Season 1 Now Available on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Political Drama Series
  3. Fountain of Youth Now Streaming on Apple TV+: What You Need to Know About American Adventure Movie
  4. L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Action-Packed Movie Online?
  5. Lava Shark 5G With Unisoc T765 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Testing New AI Features in MS Paint, Snipping Tool and Notepad
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi YU7 EV With 253 KMPH Claimed Top Speed and 835 KM CLTC Range Launched: All Details
  9. Xiaomi XRING O1 Die Shot Reveals Details of 10-Core CPU, 6-Core NPU and More
  10. Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »