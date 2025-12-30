NASA to Preview Upcoming ISS Spacewalks Focused on Solar Array Upgrades in January 2026

NASA will preview the two spacewalks prior to them happening on Thursday and in January, continuing work to upgrade and maintain the outside of the International Space Station, such as installing a roll-out solar array. The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 6, at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The spacewalks for Expedition 74 will feature the installation of a new component to the orbiting lab and more work on its fluid system, along with preparations for future operations at the orbital outpost. Members of the media who are interested in participating may do so in person, by phone, or via the live stream available on NASA's YouTube channel.

NASA Schedules January ISS Spacewalks for Solar Array Prep and Critical Station Upgrades

According to NASA reports, the first spacewalk on Thursday, Jan. 8, will feature astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman exiting the Quest airlock to prepare the 2A power channel for the Roll-Out Solar Arrays. Cardman's first and Fincke's tenth spacewalk will replace a camera, install a planar reflector, and relocate ammonia servicer jumpers on the ISS truss.

January spacewalks, NASA's 278th and 279th, will feature the installation of solar arrays that will boost ISS power and demonstrate astronaut-led maintenance to support long-term orbital functionality.

NASA to Brief Media on January ISS Spacewalks and Future Station Upgrades

NASA participants in the briefing include Bill Spetch, Diana Trujillo, and Heidi Brewer, who will be available to answer questions from journalists and the public. Questions can also be entered through social media using #AskNASA. The final astronaut assignments for the second spacewalk and start times will be revealed at a later date.

NASA's spacewalks advance human operations, upgrade station capabilities, and combine solar installation with maintenance to maximize efficiency and safety during 2026 ISS missions.