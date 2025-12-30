iQOO Z11 Turbo is scheduled to launch in China in January 2026. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the specifications of the handset for a while now. Recently, a company executive revealed the chipset, price range, display size, and camera configuration of the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo. Now, the tech firm has confirmed the colourways of the handset. Currently available for pre-order in the country, the iQOO Z11 Turbo will go on sale in China via the company website in four colour options. It is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit, too.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Design, Colour Options Revealed

The Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that its upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo will be offered in China in Canglang Floating Light (blue), Halo Powder (pink), Extreme Night Black, and Sky White (translated from Chinese) colourways. Additionally, the tech firm has confirmed that the handset will be launched in the country in January 2026. More details about the iQOO Z11 Turbo, including the exact launch date, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

iQOO Z11 Turbo will be offered in four colourways.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

This comes soon after an iQOO product manager confirmed that the soon-to-be-unveiled iQOO Z11 Turbo will be priced in China between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000). It is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Vivo China online store for a nominal fee.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO Z11 Turbo is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The executive claims that the SoC will help the phone offer improved gaming performance, too.

The handset has been internally code-named The Battle Spirit (translated from Chinese). It will sport a 6.59-inch display. While the exact battery capacity is yet to be revealed, the iQOO product manager claims that the phone's battery was able to perform better than its competitors in internal testing.

For optics, the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo will be equipped with a 200-megapixel “ultra-clear” primary camera on the back. It is also confirmed to feature a metal frame, a glass rear panel, and rounded corners. The company claims that the upcoming handset will offer IP68 + IP69-rated dust and water resistance. The tech firm will also equip the phone with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.