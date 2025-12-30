Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Hotels Shift Focus to Loyalty Programmes to Challenge AI Agents, Booking Platforms: Report

Hotels Shift Focus to Loyalty Programmes to Challenge AI Agents, Booking Platforms: Report

Major hotel groups reportedly want customers to make direct bookings instead of via AI agents and online travel agencies.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 December 2025 18:41 IST
Hotels Shift Focus to Loyalty Programmes to Challenge AI Agents, Booking Platforms: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kenjiro Yagi

Hilton has reportedly made it easier for customers to reach the elite loyalty status

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mariott reportedly witnessed 18% YoY growth of its loyalty programme
  • OTAs reportedly charge high booking fees from hotels
  • AI agents said to stop hotels from forming relationships with customers
Advertisement

Major hotel groups have always been competing with online travel agencies (OTAs) for customer bookings, but a new competitor has now entered the arena. With more and more companies offering agentic artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can book a hotel online, hoteliers are reportedly intensifying efforts to win over customers — and their modus operandi is loyalty programmes. As per the report, multiple hotel groups are offering more incentives and easier loyalty status bumps to increase their share of direct bookings.

Hotels Reportedly Do Not Want Customers to Use AI Agents for Bookings

Hotels and OTAs are ecosystem players with both serving the same goal of helping individuals make bookings, which means they are not traditional rivals. However, the two compete for the same pie, which is customer bookings, and there are two main reasons for it. According to a Financial Times report, booking platforms such as Expedia and Booking.com charge fees of between 15 and 25 percent, which is a big margin for hotels to lose out on.

But the fees are only one part of the problem. The second, and more important aspect, is customer data. Both parties need direct access to customer data to provide personalised experiences, which ensures that they get repeat business. So, to compete with OTAs' discounts and incentives, hotels have always relied on their loyalty programmes.

However, with Google, OpenAI, and other AI platforms offering agentic tools that can book hotel rooms online, the competition has grown fierce. AI platforms offer ease of access with text or voice as the primary interface and a helpful agent that takes care of the manual labour. But hotels are reportedly intensifying their efforts to ensure that customers make their bookings directly with them.

As per the report, Marriott has revealed that its Bonvoy loyalty programme has gained nearly 260 million members by the end of September, witnessing a YoY growth of 18 percent. Hilton has reportedly made it easier for customers to reach the elite loyalty status. The hotel group has also focused on expanding partnerships to open more avenues for members to spend their points. Similar strategies have reportedly been implemented by Hyatt and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“Generative AI is shifting travel planning from traditional search into more conversational and agent-led environments. So that makes building relationships [with customers] a bit more strategic and important,” Chema Basterrechea, Chief Operations Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, told FT.

However, not all hotel groups look at AI agents as a threat. Wyndham's CEO, Geoff Ballotti, told the publication that tools offered by platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini offered hotels an opportunity to reduce dependency on travel agencies. Interestingly, the report highlighted that the company is leveraging in-house AI tools to drive more direct bookings.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Hotels, AI agents, Online travel agency, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
DIGIPIN Explained: What It Is, Benefits and How to Find Yours

Related Stories

Hotels Shift Focus to Loyalty Programmes to Challenge AI Agents, Booking Platforms: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  2. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in These Four Colourways in China
  3. Moto X70 Air Pro Teaser Confirms AI Focus and Pro Upgrade
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Display Details Surface Ahead of China Launch
  5. OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V Battery Capacities Announced Ahead of Debut
  6. Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
  8. PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Before December 31
  9. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  10. Amazon Get Fit Days Sale 2026 Announced in India: See Top Deals, Discounts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
  2. Hotels Shift Focus to Loyalty Programmes to Challenge AI Agents, Booking Platforms: Report
  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: MeitY Says AI Should Not Be Controlled by Small Set of Companies
  4. Moto X70 Air Pro to Launch in China Soon; Could Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera, Snapdragon Chipset
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Launch With Camera Improvements Including Upgraded Lenses, Tipster Claims
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Key Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Active Cooling Fan
  7. PS6, Next-Gen Xbox Launches Could Reportedly be Delayed Due to Rising RAM Costs
  8. Innocent (2025) Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Film
  9. CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia
  10. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of India Launch on January 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »