Moto X70 Air Pro to Launch in China Soon; Could Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera, Snapdragon Chipset

The Moto X70 Air Pro may support 90W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 17:56 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola introduced the Moto X70 Air (pictured) in China in October

Motorola has officially teased the Moto X70 Air Pro, confirming plans to launch a more advanced version of its slim smartphone in the coming weeks. Shared through official channels in China, the teaser highlights a stronger focus on AI-driven features and positions the device as a step up from the existing Moto X70 Air. Early leaks and regulatory listings suggest the upcoming Pro model will bring faster charging and improved performance, with a possible January debut and a global launch expected under the Edge branding.

Moto X70 Air Pro Could Launch in Global Markets as Motorola Edge 70 Pro 

The teaser was shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and describes the Moto X70 Air Pro as being “more Pro” with expanded AI features. Another official post teases an AI-backed triple rear camera unit, including a periscope telephoto camera.moto x70 air pro teaser motorola inline Moto X70 Air Pro

While Motorola has not announced a launch date, reports suggest the phone could debut in January. Internationally, the device is expected to launch as the Motorola Edge 70 Pro.

Listings on regulatory websites have revealed additional details about the Moto X70 Air Pro. A device believed to be the phone, carrying the model number XT2603-1, has reportedly appeared in China's 3C certification database with support for up to 90W wired fast charging. The listing also indicates a possible larger battery, though the exact capacity remains unknown.

This marks an upgrade over the 67W charging supported by the Moto X70 Air and its global counterpart, the Motorola Edge 70.

The Moto X70 Air Pro previously appeared on Geekbench, hinting at the presence of the purported Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chipset. However, there is still some uncertainty, as separate leaks suggest Motorola is also working on a higher-end device powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which could launch as a different model under the Edge or Signature branding.

Motorola introduced the Moto X70 Air in October as a slim smartphone positioned against ultra-thin rivals like the iPhone Air. The company has now signalled that it plans to continue with the form factor by adding a Pro variant with faster charging and stronger performance. More details about the Moto X70 Air Pro, including specifications and availability, are expected to be announced closer to launch.

Moto X70 Air Pro to Launch in China Soon; Could Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera, Snapdragon Chipset
