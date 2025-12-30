The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have been spotted in hands-on images that have been leaked by a tipster. These photos indicate that the upcoming Galaxy S26 series could launch with a design language that is similar to the company's current Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, but there are a few changes worth noting. They appear to have a slab-style design with slightly curved edges. Like the company's recent flagship handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is seen with a triple rear camera unit, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Design (Expected)

Tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) leaked hands-on images of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra in a post on X. The images showcase the Galaxy S26 in white colourway, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is seen in both white and black colour options. They are shown side by side, highlighting the size differences between both handsets. As usual, the standard model is shorter than the Ultra variant.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra are seen with Samsung's familiar flagship smartphone design with a flat rear panel and slightly curved edges. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad-camera setup, but the layout shows some changes compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Three of the four rear cameras on the Galaxy S26 Ultra model are vertically aligned, but these sensors are housed within a raised camera island. The fourth sensor sits separately, protruding directly from the back panel. An LED flash is placed near this fourth lens. For comparison, the existing Galaxy S25 Ultra has individually placed camera lenses on the back.

The standard Galaxy S26, on the other hand, features a triple rear camera unit arranged vertically. All lenses appear uniform, and a single LED flash is placed on the right.

Although Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch timeline of the Galaxy S26 series, recent leaks suggested that they will go official in February 2026. They are expected to use either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the market. They are likely to come with significantly higher price tags than their predecessors.