Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images

Images leaked by a tipster show us what the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra might look like.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 19:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to arrive in February as the successor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • We are now seeing leaked live images of the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra
  • Galaxy S26 is seen with a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be announced early next year
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have been spotted in hands-on images that have been leaked by a tipster. These photos indicate that the upcoming Galaxy S26 series could launch with a design language that is similar to the company's current Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, but there are a few changes worth noting. They appear to have a slab-style design with slightly curved edges. Like the company's recent flagship handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is seen with a triple rear camera unit, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Design (Expected)

Tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) leaked hands-on images of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra in a post on X. The images showcase the Galaxy S26 in white colourway, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is seen in both white and black colour options. They are shown side by side, highlighting the size differences between both handsets. As usual, the standard model is shorter than the Ultra variant.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra are seen with Samsung's familiar flagship smartphone design with a flat rear panel and slightly curved edges. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad-camera setup, but the layout shows some changes compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Three of the four rear cameras on the Galaxy S26 Ultra model are vertically aligned, but these sensors are housed within a raised camera island. The fourth sensor sits separately, protruding directly from the back panel. An LED flash is placed near this fourth lens. For comparison, the existing Galaxy S25 Ultra has individually placed camera lenses on the back.

The standard Galaxy S26, on the other hand, features a triple rear camera unit arranged vertically. All lenses appear uniform, and a single LED flash is placed on the right.

Although Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch timeline of the Galaxy S26 series, recent leaks suggested that they will go official in February 2026. They are expected to use either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the market. They are likely to come with significantly higher price tags than their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Top 5 Gaming TWS Under Rs 2,000 in India: Realme Buds T200 Lite, GoBoult Astra and More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  3. PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Before December 31
  4. Moto X70 Air Pro Teaser Confirms AI Focus and Pro Upgrade
  5. iQOO 15 Ultra Could Have Its China Debut in Q1 2026, Claims Tipster
  6. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  7. OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V Battery Capacities Announced Ahead of Debut
  8. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  9. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in These Four Colourways in China
  10. Amazon Get Fit Days Sale 2026 Announced in India: See Top Deals, Discounts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
  2. Hotels Shift Focus to Loyalty Programmes to Challenge AI Agents, Booking Platforms: Report
  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: MeitY Says AI Should Not Be Controlled by Small Set of Companies
  4. Moto X70 Air Pro to Launch in China Soon; Could Feature Periscope Telephoto Camera, Snapdragon Chipset
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Launch With Camera Improvements Including Upgraded Lenses, Tipster Claims
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Key Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Active Cooling Fan
  7. PS6, Next-Gen Xbox Launches Could Reportedly be Delayed Due to Rising RAM Costs
  8. Innocent (2025) Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Film
  9. CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia
  10. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of India Launch on January 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »