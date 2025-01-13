Technology News
English Edition
  Gears of War, Hellblade 2 and More Xbox Games to Launch on PS5 in 2025: Report

Gears of War, Hellblade 2 and More Xbox Games to Launch on PS5 in 2025: Report

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection have been tipped to launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 this year, as well.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 January 2025 13:09 IST
Gears of War, Hellblade 2 and More Xbox Games to Launch on PS5 in 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ The Coalition

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition launched on Xbox One and PC in 2015

Highlights
  • Age of Mythology: Retold could arrive on PS5 in 2025
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 released on Xbox Series S/X and PC in May 2024
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection is also tipped to launch on PS5, Switch
Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to bring more of its exclusive games to rival platforms from Sony and Nintendo in 2025. After launching some Xbox games on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch last year, the company is likely readying its bigger franchises, including Gears of War, for PS5 and potentially the Nintendo Switch successor console, too, this year. Last week, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection were tipped to launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025, as well.

More Xbox Games to Launch on PS5 in 2025

A Windows Central report last week claimed Microsoft intended to double down on its multiplatform strategy in 2025, bringing more Xbox games to PS5 and potentially the yet unannounced Nintendo Switch successor. Citing sources, the report tipped Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Age of Mythology: Retold and potentially Gears of War: Ultimate Edition to arrive on PS5 and likely on Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

Hellblade 2 released in May last year on Xbox Series S/X and, while Age of Mythology: Retold, a remaster of 2002's real-time strategy title Age of Mythology, launched on current-gen Xbox consoles and PC in September. Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, a remaster of the first game in the Gears of War series, released 2015 on Xbox One and a year later on PC.

The report also corroborated a claim from last week that tipped Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection to launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025. The information originally came from games industry insider NateTheHate, who has previously made accurate predictions about game releases.

The tipster also claimed that Final Fantasy VII Remake would arrive on Xbox this year, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launching on the platform in 2026.

halo halo

Halo: The Master Chief Collection could launch on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ 343 Industries

Microsoft Multiplatform Strategy

The Xbox games rumoured to arrive on rival platforms in 2025 represent a continued push from Microsoft to launch more of its games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The Xbox parent began a shift towards a multiplatform launch strategy for its exclusive titles in 2024, starting with games like Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment and Grounded.

Over the past year, the company has sought to bring major new and upcoming releases to PS5. Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which launched on Xbox Series S/X and PC in December, is set to arrive on PS5 in the first half of this year, while Doom: The Dark Ages will release on Xbox, PC and PS5 in 2025.

in November, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told Bloomberg that he wouldn't rule out any game in Microsoft's stable from making the jump to PS5 or Switch. “I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say ‘thou must not,'” he said at the time, but added that it was too early to make any sort of decision on the next version of Halo.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
