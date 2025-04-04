GTA 5 Enhanced Edition Coming to PC Game Pass in April

Grand Theft Auto 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, while the recently released GTA 5 Enhanced version will be available on PC Game Pass, Microsoft announced Thursday. The open-world title will join the game subscription service on April 15. GTA 5 Enhanced released on PC on March 4, bringing technical enhancements and GTA Online features previously only available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the game.

GTA 5 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and PC subscribers will be able to dive into GTA 5 at no additional cost. The Enhanced version of the game on PC features console-specific enhancements and GTA Online content like access to new vehicles and modifications, Chameleon Paints, and other upgrades at Hao's Special Works.

GTA 5 Enhanced on PC also brings graphical upgrades, including ray tracing features like ambient occlusion and global illumination, and support for AI upscaling techniques like AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and Nvidia DLSS 3.

“No matter what version you're playing, everyone will have access to Oscar Guzman Flies Again, the latest update where you can take to the skies — taking control of the McKenzie Field Hanger in Grapeseed. Play new arms trafficking missions, fly new aircraft, and more,” the Xbox Wire announcement read.

To squad up with friends in GTA Online, Game Pass members will have to ensure they are playing on the same edition of the game. According to Microsoft, Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Standard members will get access to all console and PC editions of GTA 5 and could thus download and play the version their friends are playing. PC Game Pass subscribers can choose between the standard and enhanced editions of the game, even if their friends are accessing the title via Steam or Epic Games Store.

Game Pass April Lineup

Earlier this week, the Xbox parent also announced the first wave of games coming to Game Pass in April. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, which will be available on console, PC and cloud platforms joined Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Standard on April 3. Multiplayer co-op puzzle title All You Need is Help, horror title Still Wakes the Deep and turn-based tactics title Wargroove 2 were also added to Game Pass on Thursday.

On April 8, Game Pass will add Compulsion Games' new action-adventure title South of Midnight on launch day across Xbox Series S/X consoles, PC and cloud. The same day, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition joins the service on PC and consoles.

Two more new games arrive on Game Pass day-one next week. These include Commandos: Origins and Blue Prince, coming to the service on April 9 and April 10, respectively. Later in the month on April 15, Hunt Showdown 1896 PC version will join Game Pass, with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and console versions coming soon.