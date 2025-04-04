Technology News
English Edition

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition Coming to PC Game Pass in April

GTA 5 Enhanced released on PC on March 4, bringing technical enhancements and console-specific GTA Online features.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 April 2025 15:14 IST
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition Coming to PC Game Pass in April

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced arrives as a free upgrade for PC players who owned GTA 5

Highlights
  • GTA 5 Enhanced adds new content to GTA Online
  • South of Midnight arrives on Game Pass day one on April 8
  • GTA 5 Enhanced brings ray tracing and AI upscaling support
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, while the recently released GTA 5 Enhanced version will be available on PC Game Pass, Microsoft announced Thursday. The open-world title will join the game subscription service on April 15. GTA 5 Enhanced released on PC on March 4, bringing technical enhancements and GTA Online features previously only available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the game.

GTA 5 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and PC subscribers will be able to dive into GTA 5 at no additional cost. The Enhanced version of the game on PC features console-specific enhancements and GTA Online content like access to new vehicles and modifications, Chameleon Paints, and other upgrades at Hao's Special Works.

GTA 5 Enhanced on PC also brings graphical upgrades, including ray tracing features like ambient occlusion and global illumination, and support for AI upscaling techniques like AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and Nvidia DLSS 3.

“No matter what version you're playing, everyone will have access to Oscar Guzman Flies Again, the latest update where you can take to the skies — taking control of the McKenzie Field Hanger in Grapeseed. Play new arms trafficking missions, fly new aircraft, and more,” the Xbox Wire announcement read. 

To squad up with friends in GTA Online, Game Pass members will have to ensure they are playing on the same edition of the game. According to Microsoft, Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Standard members will get access to all console and PC editions of GTA 5 and could thus download and play the version their friends are playing. PC Game Pass subscribers can choose between the standard and enhanced editions of the game, even if their friends are accessing the title via Steam or Epic Games Store. 

Game Pass April Lineup

Earlier this week, the Xbox parent also announced the first wave of games coming to Game Pass in April. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, which will be available on console, PC and cloud platforms joined Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Standard on April 3. Multiplayer co-op puzzle title All You Need is Help, horror title Still Wakes the Deep and turn-based tactics title Wargroove 2 were also added to Game Pass on Thursday.

On April 8, Game Pass will add Compulsion Games' new action-adventure title South of Midnight on launch day across Xbox Series S/X consoles, PC and cloud. The same day, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition joins the service on PC and consoles.

Two more new games arrive on Game Pass day-one next week. These include Commandos: Origins and Blue Prince, coming to the service on April 9 and April 10, respectively. Later in the month on April 15, Hunt Showdown 1896 PC version will join Game Pass, with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and console versions coming soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 5, Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA 5 Enhanced, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, PC Game Pass, PC, Steam, Microsoft, Game Pass Ultimate
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Series Camera Details Leaked; Suggest Surprising Changes
iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Arrive With More Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Related Stories

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition Coming to PC Game Pass in April
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro to Be the First Phone to Use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Design Renders, Colourways, Key Features Surface Online
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Could Feature This Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  4. WhatsApp May Bring Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
  5. Honor 400 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched
  6. Samsung Begins One UI 7 Beta Programme for Galaxy A55 5G in South Korea
  7. Midjourney Releases New V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha
  8. Poco C71 With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Said to Be Receiving Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update in South Korea
  3. Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode
  4. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Allegedly Listed on China’s 3C; May Offer Same Charging Speed as Predecessor
  5. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Main or Periscope Zoom Camera
  7. Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices
  8. Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs
  10. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Working on Suggested Conversation Topics for Meta AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »