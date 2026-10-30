Grand Theft Auto 6's original score album will be released on December 11, Rockstar Games has announced. Composed by French electronic duo Justice, the score will be available on all major music streaming platforms and in physical formats. Rockstar also revealed a new track from the original score on Thursday.

The original score, which stands separate from Grand Theft Auto 6's official soundtrack album, will feature 30 tracks—instrumental compositions that players will listen to during their playthrough of the game. The album will include “Flower in a Hurricane”, the original song previously revealed alongside GTA 6's launch trailer.

A new single, “Pusher”, which features French DJ Gesaffelstein, was revealed on Thursday, as well. The song, a thumping electronic number that could easily be mistaken for a track from Cyberpunk 2077's score, is now available to listen on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, among others. Rockstar also confirmed the full album would feature a number of digital bonus tracks included across all formats.

The GTA 6 original score album can now be pre-saved on streaming platforms. It is also available to pre-order in CD and vinyl formats from Amazon or the official Justice website.

Last month, Rockstar announced that GTA 6's original soundtrack album would launch on November 19, the same day the game comes out on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The official soundtrack features 34 brand-new original songs from an assortment of artists across genres

Rockstar also released six of those new songs alongside the announcement. The soundtrack album is also available to pre-save on all major music streaming platforms.

Earlier this month, Justice, the Grammy-winning French duo of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, was confirmed as the composer of the original score of GTA 6. The announcement came alongside the launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, which was scored by “Flower in a Hurricane”, a new song from Justice that also features Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.