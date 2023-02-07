Realme will launch the Realme GT Neo 5 in China on February 9. There is no word from the company regarding the global launch of this smartphone. However, it now appears that the Realme GT Neo 5 might debut in global markets with different branding. It is believed to carry the Realme GT 3 moniker. A notable tipster has revealed the possible design of its retail box packaging. However, the actual design of the Realme GT 3 is still under wraps.

Tipster Steve H McFly (Twitter: @OnLeaks) recently shared an image of Realme GT 3's retail box packaging. The tipster also suggests that this Realme smartphone could support 240W fast charging. The company is scheduled to launch the Realme GT Neo 5 in China with the same specifications on February 9.

Realme has revealed several key specifications of the Realme GT Neo 5. If the Realme GT 3 turns out to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 5, then it might also boast similar specifications. We can expect it to carry an AMOLED flat screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT 3 may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC similar to the Realme GT Neo 5. It could even get a Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and the Turbo RAW feature.

Realme GT 3's back panel may use AG Glass technology and offer a matte finish. The Realme GT Neo 5 will also have a variant carrying a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. It is unclear whether the Realme GT 3 would get a similar treatment.

Recent rumours have also suggested that the Realme GT Neo 5 may feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset may measure 163.85x75.75x8.9mm and weigh about 199g.

