Oppo Find N3 is all set to go official on October 19 and the company's sister brand, OnePlus, will also release its first foldable smartphone — OnePlus Open — on the same day. The Oppo Find N3 is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinses market while the OnePlus Open is expected to bring the same hardware to international markets. As we wait for the official launch event, Oppo has provided high-quality images, revealing the internal display of its book-style foldable smartphone. The Oppo Find N3 has a punch-hole cutout on the inner screen.

Just two days ahead of the formal debut, Oppo has unveiled the official look of Oppo Find N3 via Weibo. The renders give us a closer look at the inner display and it has a punch-hole cutout in the upper right corner. The foldable handset is seen with an alert slider on the right edge and its crease is barely visible. It has curved edges and slightly thick bezels all around the display. The images shared by the brand show a similar design to its predecessor — Oppo Find N2, which was launched in China in December last year.

Oppo Find N3

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find N3 is confirmed to be quite similar to the OnePlus Open. The Oppo Find N3 launch event will be held in China at 2:30pm local time (12:00am IST) whereas the launch of the OnePlus Open will take place on October 19 in India at 7.30pm IST. The Oppo Find N3 is likely to remain exclusive to China.

As per past leaks, Oppo Find N3 will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 13 operating system. It is said to feature a 7.82-inch (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32-megapixel or 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Oppo is tipped to pack a 4,805mAh battery on the device with support for 100W fast charging.

