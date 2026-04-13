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GTA 6 Developer Rockstar Games Confirms Data Breach, Hackers Threaten With Leak

Rockstar was infamously hacked in 2022, resulting in the leak of GTA 6 gameplay footage and code.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 April 2026 12:22 IST
GTA 6 Developer Rockstar Games Confirms Data Breach, Hackers Threaten With Leak

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has said the hack does not impact players

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Highlights
  • Rockstar was reportedly hacked by a group called ShinyHunters
  • The hack occurred via a third-party analytics platform used by Rockstar
  • GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026
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Grand Theft Auto 6 developer Rockstar Games has suffered a data breach yet again. A malicious group of hackers has reportedly acquired the company's data and threatened to leak breached materials unless Rockstar pays a ransom. The developer has confirmed the breach and said the hack has “no impact on our organization or our players.”

The data breach was first reported by The Cybersec Guru over the weekend. A group of hackers called ‘ShinyHunters' claimed Saturday that it had breached Rockstar Games data via Anodot, a third-party analytics company utilised by the developer to monitor cloud costs. Rockstar's own data repository was not breached in this instance.

The hacker group has reportedly set a deadline for Rockstar to pay or suffer a data leak.

“Pay or leak,” the group reportedly said. “This is a final warning to reach out by April 14, 2026, before we leak, along with several annoying digital problems that will come your way. Make the right decision, don't be the next headline.”

Rockstar has since confirmed the breach, but assured that the data contained “non-material company information” that woulds not impact players.

“We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach,” a Rockstar spokesperson said in a statement shared with the press. “This incident has no impact on our organization or our players.”

The ShinyHunters group has previously targeting firms like Microsoft, AT&T, Wattpad, Cisco, and Ticketmaster. According to the report, the latest Rockstar breach could include financial data from GTA Online and Red Dead Online, player spending and geographic data, marketing timelines, and contracts with other platforms.

Rockstar a Target for Hacks

This is not the first time Rockstar has been targeted by hackers. The company's internal data was infamously breached in 2022, resulting in a massive leak that revealed in-development gameplay footage from GTA 6. The leak, which popped up on a popular GTA forum, consisted of over 90 videos showing two playable characters, Lucia and Jason, who were later confirmed when Rockstar released the first trailer for GTA 6.

Behind the audacious hack was British teenager Arion Kurtaj, who gained access to Rockstar's data from a hotel room in Oxfordshire, UK. Kurtaj and his associates stole commercially sensitive code and GTA 6 gameplay footage by utilising social engineering methods in the hack.

In another instance, the first official GTA 6 trailer was leaked in December 2023, forcing Rockstar to publish the trailer ahead of schedule. Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.

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Further reading: Rockstar Games, Rockstar Games Hack, GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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