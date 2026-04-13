Infinix Note 60 Pro was launched in India on Monday as the first model in the Chinese tech firm's Note 60 lineup. The new smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store in three colour options and two storage configurations. The Infinix Note 60 Pro is equipped with an Active Matrix Display on the rear panel, which comprises multiple LEDs for displaying notifications and other information. The handset also sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. An octa core Snapdragon 7 series chipset powers the new Infinix phone.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Price in India, Availability

Infinix Note 60 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 34,999.

However, customers can get an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on SBI, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC Bank cards. Moreover, the company is offering up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options.

The new handset will go on sale in India on April 20 via Flipkart and the Infinix online store. The Infinix Note 60 Pro is offered in Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Solar Orange colourways.

(This is a developing story, please update to see updates...)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.