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Infinix Note 60 Pro Launched in India With an Active Matrix Rear Display, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 60 Pro will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Infinix India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 12:11 IST
Infinix Note 60 Pro Launched in India With an Active Matrix Rear Display, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Infinix

Infinix Note 60 Pro features a 13-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro carries a dual rear camera unit
  • The new handset is offered in three colour options
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Infinix Note 60 Pro was launched in India on Monday as the first model in the Chinese tech firm's Note 60 lineup. The new smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store in three colour options and two storage configurations. The Infinix Note 60 Pro is equipped with an Active Matrix Display on the rear panel, which comprises multiple LEDs for displaying notifications and other information. The handset also sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. An octa core Snapdragon 7 series chipset powers the new Infinix phone.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Price in India, Availability

Infinix Note 60 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 34,999.

However, customers can get an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on SBI, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IDFC Bank cards. Moreover, the company is offering up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options.

The new handset will go on sale in India on April 20 via Flipkart and the Infinix online store. The Infinix Note 60 Pro is offered in Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Solar Orange colourways.

 

(This is a developing story, please update to see updates...)

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Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Note 60 Pro, Infinix Note 60 Pro India Launch, Infinix Note 60 Pro Price in India, Infinix Note 60 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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