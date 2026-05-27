Best Compact Smartphones in India: iPhone 17, Pixel 9a and More

While media consumption on smartphones with large displays continues to drive demand for these devices globally, some users still prefer compact smartphones. Handsets with small screens are easier to handle, more portable and more comfortable for everyday use than the big and bulky models. While large-screen phones lead the market, few companies still launch small-screen models. Modern compact phones offer advanced photo and video recording features that make it easier for users to handle them with one hand. These models fit easily into pockets and small wallets and allow users to scroll social media apps in a single hand more easily without adjusting the grip.

Here we have listed the best compact smartphones available in India. We have included models with either 6.3-inch or smaller screens, and our picks include the iPhone 17, and Google's midrange Pixel 9a.

iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e is ideal for users who want a compact iPhone without compromising on hardware features and software experience. It features a 6.1-inch (1,170×2,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR (OLED) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver 800 nits peak brightness. It has Ceramic Shield 2 protection. It runs on an A19 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset is available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations.

On the rear, the iPhone 17e has a 48-megapixel camera. On the front, there's a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It includes an Action Button and offers the Apple Intelligence feature. It is advertised to deliver up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, 60Hz

Processor: Apple A19

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel (main)

Front Camera: 12-megapixel

iPhone 17e Price in India

The iPhone 17e is priced at Rs. 64,900 for the base version with 256GB storage. The 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 84,900. It is available in Black, Soft Pink, and White shades.

Vivo X300 FE

The Vivo X300 FE is one of the latest compact Android smartphones available in India. It features a 6.31-inch (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It has a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood alongside Adreno 829 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo X300 FE sports a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main shooter, 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It offers IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle), 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W (wired) + 40W (wireless)

Vivo X300 FE Price in India

Price of Vivo X300 FE starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-end version with 512GB of storage and the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 89,999. It is offered in Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive colour options.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 is another iPhone model designed for users who prefer smaller devices. It has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. It is equipped with Apple's A19 chipset.

For optics, the iPhone 17 has a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 18-megapixel front-facing sensor. It is advertised to give up to 30 hours of video playback time in a single charge. It is compatible with MagSafe, Qi, and Qi2 wireless charging. The phone is compatible with a 40W or higher adapter.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR, 120Hz

Processor: A19

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel (main), 48-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Camera: 18-megapixel

Battery: 3,692mAh (not confirmed), 40W (wired) + 25W (MagSafe)

iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 costs Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage model. The 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 1,02,900. It is available in Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage and White colourways.

Google Pixel 9a

If you don't want to spend more than Rs. 50,000 on a compact phone, the Pixel 9a is the best choice. It features a 6.3-inch Actua (pOLED) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Google assured to offer seven years of OS and security updates for this model. It runs on a Tensor G4 chip alongside a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

On the back, the Pixel 9a has a dual camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. This model has an IP68-rated build. It carries a 5,100mAh battery with 23W fast charging and 7.5W wireless (Qi) charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Actua (pOLED) display, up to 120Hz

Processor: Tensor G4

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel, 13-megapixel ultrawide

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,100mAh, 23W fast charging (wired), 7.5W wireless (Qi) charging

Google Pixel 9a Price in India

The price of Pixel 9a is set at Rs. 49,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is offered in Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options in the country.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G is another strong contender for those who want a compact Android phone. It comes with a 6.32-inch LTPS AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

On the back, it has a triple camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. You will get a 50-megapixel front camera as well. This model carries IP68 and IP69 ratings and Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It houses a 6,200mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED, 120Hz

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Memory: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel ultra-wide + 50-megapixel periscope

Front camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,200mAh with 80W wired charging

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini costs Rs. 59,999 in India for the 12GB + 256GB variant. You can grab it in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White shades.