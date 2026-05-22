Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on November 19, 2026, Take-Two Interactive again confirmed in its fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday, putting fears of another delay to rest. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also reaffirmed that Rockstar Games will begin the marketing campaign for the game this summer.

Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date

There has been growing speculation around the possible release of GTA 6's third trailer ahead of Take-Two's Q4 FY 2026 earnings call, but Rockstar has not shared any new update on the open-world crime title. It now seems the third trailer for the game, along with pricing and pre-order details, will arrive this summer when marketing for the game kicks off.

Take-Two confirmed GTA 6's November 19 release date in its earnings call and said that FY 2027 was set to be a “milestone year” for the company. In his remarks to investors, Zelnick said that GTA 6 was “arguably, the most anticipated entertainment property of all time.”

Take-Two is also projecting record net bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion for FY 2027, primarily driven by the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. The company also plans to release six additional games during the fiscal year, including its annual NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and PGA Tour 2K sports franchises.

There is still no confirmation on when one can expect a third trailer for GTA 6. Rockstar's marketing push will start this summer, which begins in June in the US. One can expect a new trailer and pre-order confirmation for the game to come around June or July.

Take-Two also confirmed that marketing spend on GTA 6 launch will push the company's operating expenses in the range of $4.18 to $4.2 billion, an 8 percent YoY increase. That suggests a significant marketing blitz for the highly anticipated game is on its way.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026. The game, which was originally supposed to come out in fall 2025, has been delayed twice. Rockstar has not shared new details about the game's story or revealed gameplay since it released the second GTA 6 trailer in May 2025.