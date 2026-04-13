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Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launched in India With 32-Megapixel Rear Camera, Unisoc T8300 SoC: Price, Specifications

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G comes with four years of Android updates and six years of security updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 12:22 IST
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launched in India With 32-Megapixel Rear Camera, Unisoc T8300 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi A7 Pro 5G carries a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Redmi A7 Pro 5G price begins at Rs. 11,499 in India
  • It is powered by a Unisoc T8300 chipset with 4GB of RAM
  • The handset supports Gemini and Circle to Search AI features
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The Redmi A7 Pro 5G was launched in India on Monday. It arrives almost two weeks after its debut in select global markets. The handset sports a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The handset runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G has a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India begins at Rs. 11,499 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It is also available with 128GB of storage, priced at Rs. 12,499.

The handset is offered in Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange colourways, and it can be purchased via Flipkart and Xiaomi's online store starting April 15.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Redmi A7 Pro 5G runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It is slated to receive four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. The handset sports a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness, and TUV Low Blue Light certification.

Under the hood, the Redmi handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T8300 processor, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It supports expandable storage up to 2TB via a MicroSD card. The handset has artificial intelligence (AI) features like Gemini and Google's Circle to Search.

For optics, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 32-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It also supports reverse wired charging at 7.

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Further reading: Redmi, Redmi A7 Pro 5G
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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