Grand Theft Auto 6, the hotly anticipated open-world crime title from Rockstar Games, is on course to launch on November 19, 2026, Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed. The Rockstar parent expressed confidence in the game's release date at its quarterly earnings call Tuesday. Crucially, Take-Two revealed that Rockstar will kick off the launch marketing cycle for GTA 6 this summer.

Fears of GTA 6 being delayed a third time sparked last month when Bloomberg's Jason Schreier said that, as per his sources, the game was not content complete. The journalist, however, added that the November 19, 2026, release date, locked in after Rockstar delayed the game a second time in November 2025, felt a little more “real” and “solid” than before.

At its third-quarter FY 2026 earnings call on Tuesday, Take-Two doubled down on GTA 6's planned release date and said it was anticipating record net bookings in fiscal 2027, driven by the launch of the game. In fact, the company expects the Grand Theft Auto 6 launch to help its business reach a “new financial baseline”.

“With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19th, we continue to project record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business, set us on a path to enhanced profitability, and provide further balance sheet strength and flexibility,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in the company's earnings release.

GTA 6 Launch Marketing to Begin 'This Summer'

Despite a fixed launch date, the lack of official GTA 6 updates from Rockstar Games has seen eager fans speculate over the possibility of another delay. The studio, known for keeping its cards close to its chest, has not shared new details about GTA 6 since it released the game's second trailer last May. According to Take-Two, that will change this summer when the developer begins the marketing push leading up to the game's launch.

“Our execution throughout Fiscal 2026 has been extraordinary and we are highly confident as we approach Fiscal 2027 – which promises to be groundbreaking for Take-Two and the entire entertainment industry – led by the November 19th release of Grand Theft Auto VI with Rockstar's launch marketing set to begin this Summer,” Zelnick said during the earnings call.

That means we'll likely see a third trailer and gameplay for GTA 6 as early as June, which marks the beginning of the summer season in the US. The confirmation on Rockstar's marketing plans for GTA 6 also reaffirms the November release date; the developer is known to share in-depth details about its games closer to the launch date.

NBA 2K26 has sold 8 million copies, Take-Two announced

Photo Credit: 2K Games

T2 Reports Strong Q3, NBA 2K26 Sells 8 Million Units

Take-Two also reported $1.76 billion in net bookings for Q3 FY 2026, ended December 31, 2025, higher than the company's guidance range. The results were driven by the strong performance of NBA 2K26, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Grand Theft Auto V, among other titles, the company said. Zelnick confirmed that NBA 2K26 had sold over 8 million copies to date and was set to generate record net bookings and recurrent consumer spending in NBA 2K franchise history.

GTA Online continues to spin money for Take-Two, and GTA 5 has now reached 225 million units sold since its launch in 2013. Take-Two also revised its cumulative FY 2026 net bookings, which are now expected to range from $6.65 to $6.7 billion, the company said in its earnings release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 received its first trailer in December 2023 following a string of leaks. Rockstar set a 2025 launch window at the time, which Take-Two narrowed down to the fall of 2025. In May 2025, GTA 6 was delayed to May 26, 2026, before a second delay in November 2025 pushed it to November 19, 2026. The game is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.