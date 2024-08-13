Technology News
Two New Games Based on Horror Classic Halloween Currently Under Development: Report

Boss Team Games is reportedly working with the producers of the Halloween film franchise on the games.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 August 2024 17:44 IST


Photo Credit: Boss Team Games (via IGN)

The two games will reportedly be based on John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic

Highlights
  • Director John Carpenter is reportedly involved with one of the projects
  • Boss Team Games with collaborate with Compass International Pictures
  • The two Halloween games do not have confirmed release dates yet
Two new games based on the popular horror franchise Halloween are reportedly under development. The games are being made by Boss Team Games, a studio that previously published Evil Dead: The Game, the survival horror title based on the Evil Dead franchise. Few details are available about the two games, but the titles have a website that currently only features a subscription form to provide updates to interested players.

Halloween Video Game Adaptation

According to an IGN report, the two new games will be based on director John Carpenter's 1978 slasher classic, Halloween. Boss Team Games is reportedly working with the producers of the Halloween film franchise on the games.

There are no details about the official title or release timelines for the two games, but an official website, https://halloweengame.com/, presents a subscription form for interested players to get updates about the titles. The website also mentions Compass International Pictures, which holds the rights to the Halloween franchise, and Further Front publishing company, alongside Boss Team Games.

One of the two Halloween games will reportedly be built in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 and will be made in collaboration with Carpenter. The visionary Horror director will be “intimately involved” with the project, the report said.

“As a huge gamer myself, I'm thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly," the report quoted Carpenter as saying.

The two games will reportedly let players relive iconic moments from the film and play as popular characters. While the report did not mention how far the two games were along in their development cycles, it claimed that the Unreal Engine 5 project was still in its early development period.

Boss Team Games, that largely works on video games based on existing franchises, published Evil Dead: The Game in 2022, an asymmetric survival horror developed by Saber Interactive. Based on Sam Raimi's popular Evil Dead franchise, the game was released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The studio also published Cobra Kai: Card Fighter, a mobile game released on Android and iOS in 2021.

Halloween

Halloween

  • Release Date 10 December 1979
  • Language English
  • Genre Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, P. J. Soles, Nancy Kyes, Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards, Brian Andrews, John Michael Graham, Nancy Stephens, Arthur Malet, Mickey Yablans, Brent Le Page, Adam Hollander, Sandy Johnson, David Kyle, Peter Griffith, Robert Phalen
  • Director
    John Carpenter
  • Producer
    Debra Hill
Further reading: Halloween, Boss Team Games, Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
