WhatsApp Reportedly Working On Meta AI Voice Mode Feature, Could Offer Ten Different Voices

The reported feature could allow WhatsApp users to communicate with the AI without needing to type or read text.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 August 2024 16:52 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Working On Meta AI Voice Mode Feature, Could Offer Ten Different Voices

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

It is not clear if WhatsApp will bring voice mode in different languages

Highlights
  • The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.17.16
  • Users might also be able to turn on captions for the Meta AI voice mode
  • WhatsApp was earlier reported to allow users to send Meta AI voice notes
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature. The new feature is said to allow users to hold hands-free verbal conversations with Meta AI, the AI chatbot integrated into the app. Earlier, a report claimed that WhatsApp was working on letting users send voice notes to Meta AI, allowing for one-way verbal communication, but the new information now claims that the AI chatbot will also respond verbally. The voice mode feature might also arrive with several voice options to choose from, although the differences between them are not known.

WhatsApp to Reportedly Add Meta AI Voice Mode

According to a post by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the voice mode feature for Meta AI was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.17.16. A separate post also found the same feature in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.16.10.70.

whatsapp meta ai voice mode wabetainfo WhatsApp Meta AI voice mode

Meta AI voice mode feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The feature is currently not visible in the beta version of the app, likely because the company is still working on the feature. As a result, those who have enrolled in the Google Play Beta programme will not be able to test the Meta AI voice mode.

As per the screenshots shared by the feature tracker, a new voice icon represented by an audio waveform can be seen next to the text field in the Meta AI chat. Tapping on it appears to open a bottom sheet with Meta AI written on top. In the middle, a circular shape created by multiple bubbles can be seen. At the bottom, the text “Hi, how can I help” with an expanded audio waveform icon suggesting the AI is listening can be seen.

Further, more screenshots reveal that the Meta AI voice mode may have up to 10 different voices to choose from. It is unclear what the differences between the voices would be, but they might have different accents, energy levels, or tonalities. It is unlikely that the voices would support multiple languages.

Apart from that, an option to turn on captions and transcriptions using text-to-speech can also be seen. This feature likely documents the entire verbal conversation and types it out as text so that the user can refer to it at a later point in time. It is not known when this feature might be rolled out to the public.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2.5K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

