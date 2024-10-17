Lionsgate Play has announced seven days of free streaming in India from October 18 to October 24, as a part of a new “Gatecrash Lionsgate Play” promotional campaign in the country. The platform's entire content library, including Bollywood films, Indian originals, Hollywood movies, and Web series from across genres, can be streamed for free during the promotional period, that arrives in the middle festival season ahead of Diwali.

Although Lionsgate Play offers titles from across genres, the Gatecrash campaign emphasises the platform's extensive collection of action films and series. The first campaign promo video shared by Lionsgate Play on Wednesday is based on action-driven cinematic works by Gerard Butler, Keanu Reeves, Jason Statham, and Sylvester Stallone.

The campaign comes a week ahead of Diwali, giving the platform an edge in the expected spike in viewership streamers expect during festive holidays. The free streaming period coincides with the Indian premiere of Paris Has Fallen, that drops its first two episodes on the platform on October 18.

From Butler to Reeves to Statham to Stallone, it's the ultimate home of action.

Gatecrash Lionsgate Play for 7 Free Days of Action. Download the app now.#GatecrashLionsgatePlay #7DaysFree #LionsgatePlay pic.twitter.com/9brMnHfZTJ — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) October 16, 2024

The show, part of the “Has Fallen” action film franchise, is one of the biggest releases on the platform this week. It follows an unlikely collaboration between a protection officer and an MI6 operative after a terrorist attack in Paris. It stars Mehdi Meskar, Tewfik Jallab, and Ritu Arya in the lead roles.

Lionsgate Play, which is also available as an add-on channel on Prime Video, offers films and television shows from global studios like 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, Paramount, Starz, Universal, and Warner Bros.

To avail the seven-days-free-streaming offer, users can either sign up on the website or download the application, which is available on both Android and iOS. Prime Video subscribers can go for an add-on subscription for Lionsgate Play on their existing account. Since the promotional offer goes live tomorrow, interested viewers can sign up today to make full use of it.

While the platform has larger focus on Hollywood content it also offers plenty from the homeland, including popular Bollywood films like Jab We Met, Phir Hera Pheri, Ishqiya, and Ankhon Dekhi. Viewers can also watch Indian originals on the platform, including Minus One, Hiccups and Hookups, and Jugaadistan. These are in addition to the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions of select English content.

The streaming platform also boasts horror releases like films from the Saw franchise, Nicolas Cage's Dream Scenario, and David Dastmalchian's Late Night With The Devil. These can be the ideal picks during the promotional period, especially as Halloween season draws close.

Lionsgate Play officially launched in India in 2020, promising “high-budget premium Indian originals” in addition to its catalogue of Hollywood films.