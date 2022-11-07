Technology News
Prime Video November 2022: Breathe Into the Shadows Season 2, Ponniyin Selvan I, and More

Harry Styles-led My Policeman, Minions: The Rise of Gru, James Corden-led Mammals, and Three Thousand Years of Longing are also part of the list.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 November 2022 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 premieres November 9

Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 27 titles coming to its online platform in November 2022. The releases are divided into halves — the streaming service, and the Prime Video Store. If you have a Prime subscription, you'll get at least 15 titles for free, ranging from Indian originals to new International releases, available to stream endlessly. Meanwhile, the store catalogue is adding 12 new titles, which can only be rented as video-on-demand. Keep in mind that as the month progresses, Amazon will continue updating its November lineup with more titles.

Kicking things off on the local end, we've got Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2, as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) continues hunting down victims, as designated by his alternate serial killer personality ‘J.' Adding Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia into the lineup as an accomplice, the Indian original series is headed to Prime Video on November 9. But before that, we've got Mani Ratnam's epic historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan: I, which released November 4 on the platform. Based on the eponymous 1955 novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the film dramatises the early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhivarman, who rose to power in South India, during the 10th century.

Watch the Trailer for Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2, Out November 9

breathe into s2 nov amazon 2022 breathe s2 nov prime

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Coming to English-language originals, popular talk show host James Corden stars in Mammals, a dark comedy that “explores the truth at the heart of modern relationships.” The six-episode series follows Jamie (Corden), a Michelin star chef, whose world falls apart upon discovering secrets about his pregnant wife. Mammals will be available for streaming November 11 on Prime Video. Those who still need their Harry Styles fix from Don't Worry Darling can delve into My Policeman, a romantic drama about a married gay police official, who maintains a secret relationship with a Mr. Patrick Hazlewood (Rupert Everett). The film was out last week, November 4, on the platform. Universal Pictures' Minions: The Rise of Gru, which currently holds the fourth position at the global box office, is also up for streaming now.

Keeping in fashion, Prime Video continues to bring some international originals to its service, starting with Autumn Beat, an Italian musical drama, which pits two passionate brothers, aiming to break into the rap world. With Paco (Abby 6ix) being a born performer and Tito (Hamed Seydou) an expert lyricist, ambition, life, and love for the same woman will put their bond to the test. Autumn Beat drops November 10 on Prime Video. Acclaimed Argentine filmmaker Lucía Puenzo brings La Caída, a sports drama, centring on a veteran competitive diver, who has one last shot at the Olympics. As a terrible truth is brought forward, she questions her decision to win, and the meaning behind the journey. All episodes of La Caída drop November 11.

As stated before, Amazon is also updating its Prime Video Store catalogue with 12 titles in November 2022, ready for renting on the said dates. Just three months after its US theatrical release, the Owen Wilson-led Spy Kids-esque superhero movie, Secret Headquarters, makes its India debut on Prime Video, at Rs. 199, across all video qualities. Turning up the heat on the superhero theme is DC Comics, dropping its latest animated feature, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons on November 3, at Rs. 149. As the name implies, the film pits Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne at odds, as the world succumbs to Starro: The Conqueror's control.

Watch the Trailer for Owen Wilson-led Secret Headquarters

secret hq prime video nov 2022 secret hq prime video nov 2022

Owen Wilson in a still from Secret Headquarters
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Award-winning director George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) returns with a bang, creating a romantic fantasy film, of sorts, where a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton) stumbles upon an ancient bottle, unleashing a Djinn (Idris Elba), who offers her three wishes. Three Thousand Years of Longing is out November 10, for rent. On the happier end of the romance genre, we've got Ticket to Paradise, which sees Julia Roberts and George Clooney reuniting on a trip to Bali, as they try preventing their daughter's out-of-the-blue marriage. Released just last month in India, the film is headed to the Prime Video Store on November 18.

Prime Video November 2022 releases

With that, here's the (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2022. We've marked Prime Video originals in bold.

November 1
Minions The Rise of Gru

November 4
Ponniyin Selvan: I
My Policeman

November 9
Breathe: Into the Shadows: Season 2
Savage X Fenty Show Season 4: Vol. 4

November 10
Autumn Beat

November 11
True Story España: Season 1
Mammals: Season 1
A Grito Herido: Season 1
La Caída: Season 1

November 18
People We Hate at the Wedding
Sachertorte
Gangs of Lagos
The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 2

November 23
Good Night Oppy

Prime Video Store November 2022 releases

And here's the (developing) list of movies coming to Prime Video Store in November 2022.

November 3
Secret Headquarters
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

November 4
Creating Victory
Emily The Criminal

November 7
The Witch: Part 2 – The Other One Hansan

November 10
Three Thousand Years of Longing

November 14
Hanuman: Shadow Master

November 18
Once in the Desert
Ticket to Paradise

November 23
The Infernal Machine

November 25
Halloween Ends

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru

  • Release Date 30 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 28min
  • Cast
    Pierre Coffin, Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Dolph Lundgren, Julie Andrews, Alan Arkin
  • Director
    Kyle Balda
  • Music Heitor Pereira
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Chris Renaud
  • Production
    Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment
  • Certificate U
Ponniyin Selvan: I

Ponniyin Selvan: I

  • Release Date 30 September 2022
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Drama, History
  • Duration 2h 50min
  • Cast
    Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman
  • Director
    Mani Ratnam
  • Music A. R. Rahman
  • Producer
    Mani Ratnam, Allirajah Subaskaran
  • Production
    Madras Talkies, Lyca Productions
  • Certificate 16+
My Policeman

My Policeman

  • Release Date 4 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Harry Styles, Linus Roache, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, David Dawson, Rupert Everett, Kadiff Kirwan
  • Director
    Michael Grandage
  • Music Steven Price
  • Producer
    Greg Berlanti, Philip Herd, Cora Palfrey, Robbie Rogers, Sarah Schechter
  • Production
    Berlanti-Schechter Films, Independent Film Company, MGC
  • Certificate 18+
Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Naveen Kasturia
  • Director
    Mayank Sharma
  • Producer
    Vikram Malhotra
  • Production
    Abundantia Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Autumn Beat

Autumn Beat

  • Release Date 10 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Director
    Antonio Dikele Distefano
  • Music Federico Albanese
  • Producer
    Gaia Brunelli
  • Production
    Indiana Production
Mammals

Mammals

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    James Corden, Melia Kreiling, Colin Morgan, Sally Hawkins, Naoko Mori, Rasmus Hardiker, Isla Gie, Nina Toussaint-White
  • Director
    Stephanie Laing
  • Music Graham Coxon
  • Producer
    Jez Butterworth, James Corden, Georgina Lowe
  • Production
    Street HassleVertigo Films
La Caida

La Caida

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Genre Sport
  • Cast
    Karla Souza
  • Director
    Lucía Puenzo
  • Producer
    Karla Souza, Ana Laura Rascón, Ramiro Ruiz, Axel Kuschevatzky
The People We Hate at the Wedding

The People We Hate at the Wedding

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Allison Janney, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, John Macmillan, Kristen Bell, Jorma Taccone, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Ben Platt, Julian Ovenden, Karan Soni, Isaach De Bankolé, Rufus Jones, Lesley Ewen, Jonny Weldon, Rich Keeble, Davina Moon, Emma Davies, Greg Barnett, Lexi Janicek, Alice Brittain, Nathan Wiley, Jaxon Goldenberg, Rob Houchen, April Rock
  • Director
    Claire Scanlon
  • Music Tom Howe
  • Producer
    Ashley Fox, Margot Hand
  • Production
    Amazon Studios, FilmNation Entertainment, Wishmore
The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, Mitchell Slaggert
  • Producer
    Mindy Kaling, Justin Noble, Howard Klein
  • Production
    Kaling International, 3 Arts Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television
  • Certificate 18+
Good Night Oppy

Good Night Oppy

  • Release Date 23 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Documentary
  • Duration 1h 45min
  • Cast
    Angela Bassett
  • Director
    Ryan White
  • Music Blake Neely
  • Producer
    Matt Carroll, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Matt Goldberg, Jessica Hargrave
  • Production
    Amazon Studios
Secret Headquarters

Secret Headquarters

  • Release Date 3 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Walker Scobell, Owen Wilson, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Jesse Williams, Michael Peña, Charles Melton, Abby James Witherspoon, Kezii Curtis, Lucius Baston, DK Metcalf
  • Director
    Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman
  • Music Lorne Balfe
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Orlee-Rose Strauss
  • Production
    Paramount Pictures, Jerry Bruckheimer Films
  • Certificate U/A
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

  • Release Date 21 October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Superhero
  • Cast
    Jack Dylan Grazer, Jack Griffo, Troy Baker, Travis Willingham
  • Director
    Matt Peters
  • Producer
    Rick Morales, Jim Krieg
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment
Emily the Criminal

Emily the Criminal

  • Release Date 4 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 33min
  • Cast
    Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Gina Gershon, Jonathan Avigdori, Bernardo Badillo, Brandon Sklenar
  • Director
    John Patton Ford
  • Music Nathan Halpern
  • Producer
    Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes
  • Production
    Low Spark Films, Fear Knot Productions, Evil Hag Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Three Thousand Years of Longing

Three Thousand Years of Longing

  • Release Date 26 August 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Romance
  • Duration 1h 48min
  • Cast
    Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Alyla Browne, Aamito Lagum, Burcu Gölgedar, Matteo Bocelli, Kaan Guldur, Jack Braddy, Hugo Vella, Pia Thunderbolt, Anna Adams, David Collins, Angie Tricker, Anthony Moisset
  • Director
    George Miller
  • Music Tom Holkenborg
  • Producer
    George Miller, Doug Mitchell
  • Production
    Kennedy Miller Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Ticket to Paradise

Ticket to Paradise

  • Release Date 6 October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Duration 2h 24min
  • Cast
    George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo
  • Director
    Ol Parker
  • Producer
    Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Sarah Harvey, Deborah Balderstone, George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Julia Roberts, Lisa Roberts Gillan, Marisa Yeres Gill
  • Production
    Working Title Films, Smokehouse Pictures, Red Om Films
  • Certificate 13+
Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends

  • Release Date 14 October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Horror, Thriller
  • Duration 1h 51min
  • Cast
    Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, Kyle Richards, Stephanie McIntyre, Emily Brinks, Michele Dawson, Keraun Harris, Dillon Belisle, Derrick Lemmon, Dawn Lasusky, Will Perez
  • Director
    David Gordon Green
  • Music John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies
  • Producer
    Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, Bill Block
  • Production
    Miramax, Blumhouse Productions, Trancas International Films, Rough House Productions
  • Certificate A
