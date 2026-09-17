WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out New Search Shortcut for Chats and Channels on iOS

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new search shortcut for chats and channels on iOS, making it easier for users to find specific messages without navigating to the conversation information screen. The shortcut is said to appear below the navigation bar when users scroll up through a conversation, giving them direct access to the existing search interface. It is also expected to work in channels, where finding older updates can require manually scrolling through previous posts. The feature is currently available to some users and could reach more accounts in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Could Bring Direct Search to Chats and Channels on iOS

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted the shortcut in WhatsApp Messenger for iOS version 26.36.74, which is available through the App Store. The feature is not available to every iOS user yet, and WhatsApp has not announced when it will be rolled out more widely. The shortcut is currently reaching users gradually, so it may take some time before it becomes available across all supported devices.

The new control reportedly appears below the navigation bar when users scroll upwards in a chat. Tapping it could take users straight into search mode, where they can enter a keyword and look for relevant messages. The shortcut is also said to work in channels, allowing users to search through older updates without opening the channel information page.

The feature tracker had initially reported the search shortcut in development in August. At the time, WhatsApp was testing the button at the bottom of the conversation. The latest implementation reportedly places it at the top instead, and the button disappears when users scroll back to the latest messages.

The change could remove a few steps from the existing search process. Users currently need to open the chat information screen and select the search option before they can look for a message within the conversation. With the new shortcut, search could be started directly from the chat interface instead.