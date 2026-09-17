The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch early next year, but rumours about the specifications and features of the upcoming flagship series are swirling online. Most recently, a tipster claims that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature changes to Samsung's image processing to deliver warmer, more natural-looking photos. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is also tipped to feature updated Samsung Log and APV support for improved dynamic range. Recording is expected to remain capped at 4K/120fps and 8K/30fps.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Deliver More Natural Photos

Tipster Walle (@WalleGalaxy) on X says Samsung is exploring new image processing algorithms for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The company is said to be aiming for a warmer, more natural look for photos, compared to the cooler shades of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The upcoming phone could produce a more realistic representation of colours and lighting.

S27 Ultra video recording supports Samsung updated Log format and updated APV Advanced Professional Video recording code, providing more high-dynamic-range capture than the S26 Ultra.



Camera continues to support 4K 120 FPS and 8K at 30 FPS, with no changes to video resolution. — Walle (@WalleGalaxy) September 15, 2026

Samsung is tipped to be upgrading the video recording features on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The company reportedly updated its Log format and Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec to improve HDR video recording. As for recording resolutions, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to retain support for 4K video at 120 frames per second and 8K recording at 30 frames per second.

The APV codec debuted with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and is designed for precise, professional-grade video production. It is accessed via Camera > Settings > Video Format > APV.

In another X post, the tipster, citing a parts manufacturer employee, stated that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will include a 5x telephoto camera. It is said to use the same 1/2.52-inch IMX854 sensor as the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to arrive early next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27+. It is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch display and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The base variant could pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature a 5,800mAh battery with support for 25W wireless charging. It is likely to retain an IP68-rated build.