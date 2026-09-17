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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Get New Image Processing for More Natural Photos: Leak

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to include a 5x telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 18:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Get New Image Processing for More Natural Photos: Leak

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Samsung could upgrade video recording features on the Galaxy S27 Ultra
  • The APV codec debuted with the Galaxy S26 Ultra
  • The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to arrive early next year
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The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch early next year, but rumours about the specifications and features of the upcoming flagship series are swirling online. Most recently, a tipster claims that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature changes to Samsung's image processing to deliver warmer, more natural-looking photos. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is also tipped to feature updated Samsung Log and APV support for improved dynamic range. Recording is expected to remain capped at 4K/120fps and 8K/30fps.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Deliver More Natural Photos

Tipster Walle (@WalleGalaxy) on X says Samsung is exploring new image processing algorithms for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The company is said to be aiming for a warmer, more natural look for photos, compared to the cooler shades of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The upcoming phone could produce a more realistic representation of colours and lighting.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Discussion
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Samsung is tipped to be upgrading the video recording features on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The company reportedly updated its Log format and Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec to improve HDR video recording. As for recording resolutions, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to retain support for 4K video at 120 frames per second and 8K recording at 30 frames per second.

The APV codec debuted with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and is designed for precise, professional-grade video production. It is accessed via Camera > Settings > Video Format > APV.

In another X post, the tipster, citing a parts manufacturer employee, stated that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will include a 5x telephoto camera. It is said to use the same 1/2.52-inch IMX854 sensor as the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to arrive early next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27+. It is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch display and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The base variant could pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature a 5,800mAh battery with support for 25W wireless charging. It is likely to retain an IP68-rated build.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Log
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India Tipped to Increase by Rs 12,000: Check Details

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