Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hideo Kojima's Horror Title OD Will Feature 'New Game System' That Pushes Users to Keep Playing

Hideo Kojima's Horror Title OD Will Feature 'New Game System' That Pushes Users to Keep Playing

OD is being developed by Kojima Productions, with Xbox Game Studios involved as a publishing partner.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 June 2026 15:30 IST
Hideo Kojima's Horror Title OD Will Feature 'New Game System' That Pushes Users to Keep Playing

Photo Credit: Kojima Productions

Sophia Lillis stars in OD

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OD is a collaboration between Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele
  • Kojima said OD will feature a completely new game system
  • OD stars Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier
Advertisement

Hideo Kojima has teased new details about his upcoming horror game, OD. The title, which was announced at The Game Awards 2023, is in development at Kojima Productions and will be published by Xbox Game Studios. In a new interview, Kojima has revealed that OD will feature a “new game system” that will allow players to keep going even if they may want to stop playing when the game gets too scary.

The details appeared in Entertainment Weekly's new cover story on Xbox that tracks all major projects in development at Microsoft's gaming division. Kojima spoke to the publication and teased some features that make OD a new kind of horror game.

"I wanted to do something new. I wanted to do something different," Kojima told EW. "I had this OD concept since I was working on DS1 [Death Stranding] and I was working on it just by myself. I can't reveal much detail, but it's something that no one has ever seen before. A new game system,” he added.

Kojima said that the concept of OD, which refers to players overdosing on fear, was pitched to several companies, but was rejected before Xbox picked it up.

OD's New Game System

The game designer then teased a new feature in the upcoming horror game that would keep players hooked even if they wanted to stop playing.

“I wanted to go beyond the limit of the 'scariness' that other games had reached. It's a single-player game, and I wanted to make it as scary as possible. But for those that might stop playing when it gets too scary, I have thought of a system that will allow them to keep going. I can't say much more, because it'll give too much of a hint on the system, and I could get in trouble for saying too much,” Kojima said.

The details are vague, but Kojima's comments suggest OD will incentivise players to keep pushing forward, especially when they want to pause.

What We Know About OD

Details about OD's story, setting, and gameplay experience have been kept under wraps, but Kojima has previously said that the title will bring something completely new to the horror genre, merging systems of both video games and films.

Last year in September, Kojima Productions shared a teaser trailer for OD, showcasing a first-person horror experience featuring Sophia Lillis, one of the actors involved with the project. The three-minute teaser, titled ‘Knock', showed first-person footage of Lillis' character inside an ominous house. Kojima confirmed at the time that the teaser featured in-engine footage of the game, which is being developed in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

At the time, then-Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that development on OD was in “full swing.”

“At Xbox, we empower creators to push boundaries. OD was absolutely that kind of opportunity, an opportunity to support something truly visionary. And development is well underway. Kojima is innovating in gameplay, story, and player engagement,” Spencer said at the Kojima Productions event where the teaser was revealed.

New Xbox boss Asha Sharma is also all praises about Kojima's horror game. She called OD a “deeply moving game” in the Entertainment Weekly story, which was published Monday.

“I've got great artists and creatives that can pick a great game better than I can, and so I want to give it space, but most importantly, I think it just represents another kind of game,” she said.

OD was announced at The Game Awards 2023 as a collaboration between Kojima and acclaimed horror director, Jordan Peele. The game stars prominent actors like Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and the late Udo Kier. OD does not have a release date yet.

OD

upcoming
OD

  • KEY SPECS
Genre Survival horror
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OD, Hideo Kojima, Kojima Productions, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox, Asha Sharma
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Storage Variants and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 26 Launch in China

Related Stories

Hideo Kojima's Horror Title OD Will Feature 'New Game System' That Pushes Users to Keep Playing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Will Launch in India
  2. Nothing Phone 4b Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Could Make Public Screen Snooping Harder
  4. Here's How Much the Upcoming Vivo X Fold 6 Might Cost
  5. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c Could Launch in India on This Date
  6. RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Set to Launch on This Date
  7. New Malware Campaign Targets WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users
  8. Frontier AI May Make Cyberattacks Faster, More Dangerous, Five Eyes Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Hideo Kojima's Horror Title OD Will Feature 'New Game System' That Pushes Users to Keep Playing
  2. Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Storage Variants and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 26 Launch in China
  3. Realme P4x Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 6.8-Inch Display and 4G Connectivity: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users Targeted Using Malware Campaign, Kaspersky Warns
  5. Bitcoin Nears Key Resistance Level as US-Iran Talks Lift Market Sentiment
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 Update for iPhone With RCS Upgrades, New Siri Tools
  7. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed
  8. Nothing Phone 4b India Launch Date Revealed; Phone 'b' Series Will Be More Affordable Than Phone 'a' Models
  9. Memory Price Forecasts Reveal Why Apple Might Not Wait Until September to Hike iPhone, iPad and Mac Prices
  10. Samsung Display Said to Have Begun Manufacturing OLED Modules for iPhone Ultra, Hinge Challenges Could Impact Timeline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »