Hideo Kojima revealed a new trailer for OD, the upcoming horror game in development at Kojima Projections for Xbox Game Studios, on Tuesday. Kojima Productions also confirmed that the game was being developed in Epic Games' Unreal Engine. The new teaser trailer showed a first look at OD, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

OD New Trailer Revealed

Kojima Productions showed the second teaser for the horror title at its Beyond the Strand event, that marked the studio's 10th anniversary and brough updates on its future projects. OD, a collaboration between Kojima, acclaimed horror director, Jordan Peele, and Xbox, will star prominent actors like Sophia Lillis, Udo Kier, and Hunter Schafer.

During the Beyond the Strand livestream on Tuesday, Kojima was joined by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer on the stage to present OD's new trailer. The Xbox chief said that development on the project was “well underway”.

“At Xbox, we empower creators to push boundaries. OD was absolutely that kind of opportunity, an opportunity to support something truly visionary. And development is well underway. Kojima is innovating in gameplay, story, and player engagement,” Spencer said at the event.

Kojima said OD would bring something completely new to the table, merging systems of games and films. The designer unveiled new footage from the game, recorded in Unreal Engine.

The three-minute-long trailer, titled ‘Knock', showed first-person footage of Sophia Lillis' character inside a house. She strikes a match and lights a few candles before hearing ominous knocks on the door. The door eventually opens, and an unseen supernatural entity enters and grabs the character, seemingly frozen on the spot with fear.

Kojima said the technology used in OD was “one step higher” than Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. He confirmed the footage, including a closeup of Lillis' face, was not a cutscene, but in-engine footage. Following the event, Spencer said on X that development on OD was in “full swing”. The game, however, does not have a release date yet.

“Original IP is essential to our industry, so I'm thrilled that the development of OD is in full swing thanks to the talented team at Kojima Productions and their creative collaborators,” the Xbox boss said on X.

Other Announcements at Beyond the Strand Livestream

In addition to OD, Kojima Productions also shared updates on its other projects, namely Physint, a tactical espionage game in the works for PlayStation. Kojima revealed a poster for the game, which features a man in an overcoat holding a submachine gun

The event featured updates on the Death Stranding film in the works at A24, and revealed the trailer for Death Stranding: Mosquito (working title), a new animation project based on the game. Kojima Productions also announced a new AR project with Pokémon Go developer, Niantic.