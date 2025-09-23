Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hideo Kojima Reveals New Trailer for Xbox Horror Game OD, Phil Spencer Says Development in 'Full Swing'

Hideo Kojima Reveals New Trailer for Xbox Horror Game OD, Phil Spencer Says Development in 'Full Swing'

OD was revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 September 2025 15:27 IST
Hideo Kojima Reveals New Trailer for Xbox Horror Game OD, Phil Spencer Says Development in 'Full Swing'

Photo Credit: Kojima Productions

OD stars Sophia Lillis in the leading role

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hideo Kojima also revealed a poster for PlayStation title, Physint
  • OD is being developed in Epic Games' Unreal Engine
  • Kojima revealed a trailer for the Death Stranding animation project
Advertisement

Hideo Kojima revealed a new trailer for OD, the upcoming horror game in development at Kojima Projections for Xbox Game Studios, on Tuesday. Kojima Productions also confirmed that the game was being developed in Epic Games' Unreal Engine. The new teaser trailer showed a first look at OD, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

OD New Trailer Revealed

Kojima Productions showed the second teaser for the horror title at its Beyond the Strand event, that marked the studio's 10th anniversary and brough updates on its future projects. OD, a collaboration between Kojima, acclaimed horror director, Jordan Peele, and Xbox, will star prominent actors like Sophia Lillis, Udo Kier, and Hunter Schafer.

During the Beyond the Strand livestream on Tuesday, Kojima was joined by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer on the stage to present OD's new trailer. The Xbox chief said that development on the project was “well underway”.

“At Xbox, we empower creators to push boundaries. OD was absolutely that kind of opportunity, an opportunity to support something truly visionary. And development is well underway. Kojima is innovating in gameplay, story, and player engagement,” Spencer said at the event.

Kojima said OD would bring something completely new to the table, merging systems of games and films. The designer unveiled new footage from the game, recorded in Unreal Engine.

The three-minute-long trailer, titled ‘Knock', showed first-person footage of Sophia Lillis' character inside a house. She strikes a match and lights a few candles before hearing ominous knocks on the door. The door eventually opens, and an unseen supernatural entity enters and grabs the character, seemingly frozen on the spot with fear.

Kojima said the technology used in OD was “one step higher” than Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. He confirmed the footage, including a closeup of Lillis' face, was not a cutscene, but in-engine footage. Following the event, Spencer said on X that development on OD was in “full swing”. The game, however, does not have a release date yet.

“Original IP is essential to our industry, so I'm thrilled that the development of OD is in full swing thanks to the talented team at Kojima Productions and their creative collaborators,” the Xbox boss said on X.

Other Announcements at Beyond the Strand Livestream

In addition to OD, Kojima Productions also shared updates on its other projects, namely Physint, a tactical espionage game in the works for PlayStation. Kojima revealed a poster for the game, which features a man in an overcoat holding a submachine gun

The event featured updates on the Death Stranding film in the works at A24, and revealed the trailer for Death Stranding: Mosquito (working title), a new animation project based on the game. Kojima Productions also announced a new AR project with Pokémon Go developer, Niantic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OD, Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima, Xbox Game Studios, Phil Spencer, Xbox, Physint, PlayStation, Death Stranding 2, Unreal Engine, Beyond the Strand
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google's Search Live in AI Mode Is Coming to India Soon After US-Exclusive Launch

Related Stories

Hideo Kojima Reveals New Trailer for Xbox Horror Game OD, Phil Spencer Says Development in 'Full Swing'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Design, Colours and Hasselblad Cameras Revealed Ahead of Debut
  2. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Highlights: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  3. Origin OS 6 Will Soon Replace Funtouch OS in India, Company Confirms
  4. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Will be Equipped With This Battery, Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India With 8.7-Inch Display: See Price
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on 50-Inch Smart TVs
  8. iQOO 15 Display Details Confirmed, Will Sport 2K Samsung 'Everest' OLED Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More
  4. CSRC Directs Brokers to Pause Real-World Asset Tokenisation Activity in Hong Kong
  5. Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features
  6. Facebook Dating Brings an AI Assistant to Help Users Find Prompt-Based Matches
  7. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. LinkedIn Wants to Train AI Models on User Data, But This One Step Stops It
  9. iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material
  10. Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »