Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 20th Anniversary to Feature a Bold Design That Uses Glass Extensively: Report

iPhone 17 Air is said to be the first of many steps, towards realising this dream.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 14:49 IST
iPhone 20th Anniversary to Feature a Bold Design That Uses Glass Extensively: Report

Apple’s iPhone design has barely changed since its iPhone 12.

Highlights
  • Apple is said to have big plans for its 20th anniversary iPhone
  • It is said that Apple is working on a design which uses a lot of glass
  • It may end up being a tuning point for iPhone design like the iPhone X
Advertisement

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is expected to include a new iPhone Air, is said to bring several design changes. Given the plethora of leaks we have seen so far, none of these are expected to be major redesigns, like the iPhone 12 (2020), or even the iPhone X (2017). Apple's iPhone design has indeed stagnated over the years, with no major changes observed from the iPhone 12 till the currently available iPhone 16 models. However, new information suggests that Apple is planning a major design change for its iPhone 19 series, expected to be launched in 2027.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has so far been accurate when it comes to Apple leaks, gave out a tiny snippet of information about future iPhone models in his weekly Power On newsletter. Gurman stated that Apple is indeed preparing a “major shake-up” for its 20th anniversary iPhone. He added that there is a foldable version being worked on, but the new iPhone 19 Pro model will feature a design that will make “extensive use of glass”.

9to5Mac pointed out that such a design that relies heavily on glass, was in fact dreamed up by ex-design head Jony Ive. In the past, Ive had a vision for an iPhone which would appear like a single sheet of glass. While the iPhone X brought us closer to this idea and we do refer to modern day smartphones as “slabs of glass”, Apple's iPhone is no longer the slim and svelte phone that they used to be prior to the iPhone X.

Modern day iPhone models are quite thick in comparison. An iPhone 8 Plus (2017) for example, was slimmer at 7.5mm, compared to the most expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max you can buy today. It measures a thicker 8.3mm, but of course has more cameras with better capability among other things.

It remains unclear whether Apple's extensive use of glass will result in an iPhone that appears as aggressive as Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha, which lacked volume buttons but had a wrap-around display. Or, whether it takes a more subtle approach with a design that gets rid of bezels entirely like an older Samsung Galaxy S9 with aggressively curved edges for its display. Indeed, the possibilities are limitless given current-day technologies, compared to what was available when the above devices were announced, around 2018.

The last time Apple celebrated its 10-year anniversary, we got the iPhone X, which was revolutionary in several ways. It introduced a brand-new design language by using a rounded stainless-steel frame in what was termed as a “bezel-less” format, sans any chunky borders that were present on regular models back then. It was the first iPhone to use an OLED display and also brought rounded corners to iOS. Face ID too was revolutionary in many ways and basically laid the foundation for Touch ID's removal fromthe iPhone (as it stands today). The iPhone X also introduced Portrait mode which allowed clicking images with a software-enabled shallow depth of field.

 

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Portrait Mode is great
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design, ungainly
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 Plus review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2691mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality and compact design
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Snappy all-round performance
  • Very good rear camera
  • Vivid HDR display
  • Bad
  • Intelligent Scan feels clunky
  • Attracts fingerprints easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S9 review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2960 pixels
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design and display
  • Great cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Costs a small fortune
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone X review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2716mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 19 Pro, Apple 20th Anniversary iPhone, Apple iPhone 19 Pro Design
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Microsoft Releases an AI-Generated Playable Quake II Game Demo

Related Stories

iPhone 20th Anniversary to Feature a Bold Design That Uses Glass Extensively: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ India Launch Date Announced
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 May Come With Android 16-Based One UI 8
  3. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Early Bird Sale Dates, Offers Revealed
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra, X200s, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 to Launch on This Date
  5. DeepSeek and Tsinghua Developing Self-Improving AI Models
  6. WhatsApp May Let Users Turn Off Audio, Camera Before Taking Calls
  7. iPhone 17 Pro to Retain iPhone 16 Pro's Design With Minor Tweaks: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. JBL Tune Buds 2, Tune Beam 2 and Tune Flex 2 With ANC, Spatial Sound Launched in India
  2. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Early Bird Sale Dates, Student Offers Announced
  3. Chamak: The Conclusion Now Streaming on SonyLIV: What You Need to Know
  4. The Bondsman Now Available on Prime Video: Kevin Bacon Leads Action-Horror Limited Series
  5. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Krafton's The Sims Competitor inZOI Crosses 1 Million Copies Sold in a Week After Steam Early Access Launch
  7. Android 16 Could Introduces Cloud Compilation for Quick App Installs on Low-End Devices
  8. Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. iPhone 20th Anniversary to Feature a Bold Design That Uses Glass Extensively: Report
  10. Microsoft Releases an AI-Generated Playable Quake II Game Demo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »