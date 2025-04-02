Technology News
English Edition
Nintendo Switch 2 With 7.9-Inch LCD Display, Magnetic Joy-Cons Fully Unveiled; Will Launch June 5

Pre-orders for the hybrid console will go live across participating retailers in North America on April 9, 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 April 2025 21:15 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 With 7.9-Inch LCD Display, Magnetic Joy-Cons Fully Unveiled; Will Launch June 5

Photo Credit: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 will come with magnetic Joy-Cons that also support mouse controls

Highlights
  • The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 in the US
  • The hybrid console will also be available with Mario Kart World bundle
  • Nintendo Switch 2 comes with GameChat feature for voice and video chats
Nintendo fully unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 in a Direct presentation on Wednesday, finally providing a closer look at its next console. As seen in the first-look trailer in January, the Switch 2 is bigger and better, bringing upgrades to the original Switch in every department. The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. The console also supports up to 4K resolution in the docked mode. As previously hinted, the Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to come with redesigned magnetic Joy-Cons that can also be operated as a mouse.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price, Availability

The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,500) in the US for the sole 256GB storage option. The console will also be available in a bundle with a brand-new Mario Kart title, called Mario Kart World. The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle will sell for a suggested retail price of $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,725) in the US.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025. Pre-orders for the hybrid console will go live across participating retailers in North America on April 9, 2025. It‘s worth noting that just like the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 will not officially launch in the Indian market. Import units of the console, however, should be available after launch on online retailers like Amazon.

Nintendo Switch 2 Specifications, Features

The Nintendo Switch 2 boasts powerful new hardware, redesigned Joy-Cons, and new game communication systems that support Discord-style voice and video chat while gaming, screen sharing, and game sharing across Nintendo consoles.

The Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display that supports HDR and 120fps gameplay. The console supports up to 4k resolution in docked mode. The Switch 2 sports the same thickness as its predecessor, coming in at 13.9mm thick.

The Switch 2 will come with 256GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via microSD Express cards. As confirmed earlier, the console will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch digital and physical games.

As was hinted and rumoured earlier, Joy-Con 2 controllers attach to the system magnetically. The new Joy-Cons also support mouse controls and can be slid on surfaces for input.

While Nintendo has not revealed specifics yet, a press release confirms the Switch 2 will feature “significantly improved CPU and GPU performance over Nintendo Switch.” The console's upgraded internals will lead to faster processing speed and enable new visually advanced gameplay, the press release said. The Switch 2 will support more detailed graphics and faster loading times. The hybrid console will also support 3D audio in handheld and tabletop modes.

switch 2 switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 'C' button for GameChat
Photo Credit: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 also boasts of a host of social features, all of which can be accessed via a new dedicated ‘C' button on the right Joy-Con. The new online communication feature, dubbed GameChat, will allow players to talk to other players online while gaming, much like Discord and native chat options available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The ‘C' button will bring up the GameChat menu and will allow up to four players to share their gameplay screens. Nintendo will also sell a Nintendo Switch 2 camera separately that connects to the console via USB Type-C port to enable video chat.

The Switch 2 sports a new adjustable stand on the rear and two USB Type-C ports — one at the bottom and the other at the top of the console. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with the same game card slot present on its predecessor.

Nintendo also announced a host of first and third-party games, both old and new, coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 when it launches on June 5. We'll take a closer look at all the game announcements from Nintendo Direct separately.

Comments

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don't bring up his video game backlog.
Sony Online Store Begins Accepting USDC via Crypto.com Pay in Singapore

