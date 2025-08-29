Technology News
  Like a Dragon Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Announces RGG Summit for September

Like a Dragon Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Announces RGG Summit for September

The RGG Summit 2025 will be livestreamed on Sega’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 August 2025 15:57 IST
Like a Dragon Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Announces RGG Summit for September

Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Stranger Than Heaven was revealed at The Game Awards 2024

Highlights
  • The RGG Summit will take place ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025
  • Stranger Than Heaven was revealed as Project Century
  • Ryu Ga Gotoku is developing a new Virtua Fighter project
Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced its annual showcase where it will share updates on its upcoming games. The RGG Summit will take place on September 24, the studio confirmed Thursday. The annual summit will arrive just ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025, which begins on September 25.

RGG Summit 2025 Set for Next Month

The RGG Summit 2025 will be livestreamed on Sega's YouTube and Twitch channels on September 23 at 8 pm PDT / September 24 5 am CEST (8.30 am IST). Ryu Ga Gotoku also announced that it would stream an RGG Direct presentation right after the summit, where it will deep dive into the games announced during the show.

Ryu Ga Gotoku did not share details about the games that will be present at the RGG Summit, but the studio is expected to announce the next instalment in the popular Like a Dragon/ Yakuza series. The developer revealed Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at last year's RGG Summit. The game, which was released in February this year, serves as a spin-off to the main Like a Dragon series.

The last mainline game in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, released in 2024. It's thus likely that RGG Studio could reveal the next title in the long-running franchise.

RGG Projects in Development

Ryu Ga Gotoku has already confirmed two projects that it is currently working on. The studio is developing an action-adventure title Stranger Than Heaven, which was revealed as Project Century at The Game Awards 2024. RGG Studio and Sega confirmed the game's title with a second trailer in June.

Stranger Than Heaven is a new IP from Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku. Snippets of gameplay seen in the game's two trailers have featured brutal and stylised action combat, plenty of gore, a dense game world, and a period setting. RGG will likely show more from the game at the summit next month. Stranger Than Heaven does not have a release date yet.

RGG is also working on a new Virtua Fighter project, also revealed at The Game Awards last year. Earlier this month, Sega shared a sneak peek at the game's hand-to-hand combat at Evolution Championship Series 2025 (EVO 2025). The publisher has said that more information about the game's combat will be revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2025.

Further reading: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, RGG Studio, Stranger Than Heaven, Project Century, Virtua Fighter, Like a Dragon, Yakuza, Sega
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
