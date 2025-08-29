Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance, Meta Join Hands to Develop Llama Powered Agentic Enterprise AI Platforms

RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance, Meta Join Hands to Develop Llama-Powered Agentic Enterprise AI Platforms

Reliance is forming a dedicated joint venture (JV) with Meta to build solutions in energy, retail, telecom, and media.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 August 2025 15:40 IST
RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance, Meta Join Hands to Develop Llama-Powered Agentic Enterprise AI Platforms

Photo Credit: RIL

Reliance’s partnership with Meta was announced at RIL’s 48th AGM

Advertisement

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held its 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. Amid major announcements such as the announcement of the Jio IPO and Jio Frames smartglasses, the company also unveiled the creation of an unexpected joint venture (JV) with Meta. With this JV, RIL and Meta are collaborating on the artificial intelligence (AI) front, and will together develop enterprise solutions across a wide range of industries.

Developing . . .

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Industries Limited, RIL AGM, RIL AGM 2025, AI, Meta, Llama
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance and Google Announce Holistic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in India

Related Stories

RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance, Meta Join Hands to Develop Llama-Powered Agentic Enterprise AI Platforms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Teams Up With TuneIn to Boost Radio Features
  2. BSNL BiTV 'Premium Pack' Announced With Over 25 OTT Platforms: Check Price
  3. Google's Phone App Now Supports 'Profile Cards': Here's How to Set Yours Up
  4. Realme 15T India Launch Date Revealed; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed
  5. Jio Announces JioFrames, an AI-Powered Competitor to Ray-Ban Meta Glasses
  6. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Intelligence Announced For Building AI
  7. Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs, Says Tomb Raider Is Unaffected
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With S Pen Support Launched in India at This Price
  9. JioHotstar Is Getting a New Voice Assistant That Will Find New Content
  10. Apple, Samsung Reportedly Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Recent Ads
#Latest Stories
  1. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance and Google Announce Holistic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in India
  2. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance, Meta Join Hands to Develop Llama-Powered Agentic Enterprise AI Platforms
  3. RIL 48th AGM 2025: JioFrames With Multi-Language Support Announced as a Hands-Free AI-Powered Companion
  4. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Intelligence Subsidiary Announced, Company to Build Build AI-Ready Data Centres
  5. RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance Expands Jio AI Cloud With AI Create Hub, New Search and Categorisation Features
  6. RIL 48th AGM 2025: JioHotstar Gets Riya Voice Search Assistant, Voice Print Feature for Live Translation of Sports Content
  7. Realme GT 8 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Series Chip, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens
  8. Realme 15T India Launch Date Announced; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed
  9. Google Announces Pixel Care+ Programme for Pixel, Fitbit Devices With Free Screen Replacement and Priority Support
  10. OpenAI Introduces GPT-Realtime Speech Generation Model, Makes Realtime API Generally Available
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »