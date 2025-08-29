Reliance’s partnership with Meta was announced at RIL’s 48th AGM
Advertisement
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held its 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. Amid major announcements such as the announcement of the Jio IPO and Jio Frames smartglasses, the company also unveiled the creation of an unexpected joint venture (JV) with Meta. With this JV, RIL and Meta are collaborating on the artificial intelligence (AI) front, and will together develop enterprise solutions across a wide range of industries.
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
More