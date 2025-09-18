Technology News
  Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit

The leak comes a week before Ryu Ga Gotoku hosts the RGG Summit, where it will likely announce new projects.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 September 2025 12:13 IST
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit

Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Yakuza Kiwami 2, a remake of Yakuza 2, was released in 2017

Highlights
  • Ryu Ga Gotoku will host the RGG Summit on September 23
  • Yakuza Kiwami 3 will likely be a remake of Yakuza 3
  • Ryu Ga Gotoku is also developing Stranger Than Heaven and Virtua Fighter
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is set to host its annual showcase next week, where it will announce upcoming projects. Ahead of the event, however, the studio's next Yakuza title seems to have leaked on its own website. Based on the now deleted listing on the RGG website, Ryu Ga Gotoku is reportedly developing Yakuza Kiwami 3. The developer has not confirmed the game, but an announcement now seems likely at next week's RGG Summit.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 Leaked

Some users on X (formerly Twitter) spotted Yakuza Kiwami 3 mentioned on Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's website on Wednesday. The listing was later removed, but it still could be seen on Google Search results. The leak was also shared on the Yakuza Games subreddit.

Neither Sega nor RGG Studio have announced the next Like a Dragon/ Yakuza title. An official confirmation will likely come at the RGG Summit next week, which will be livestreamed a day before Tokyo Game Show 2025 kicks off.

Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, released in 2016 and 2017, respectively, served as remakes for the first two Yakuza games. Both action-adventure titles tell the same story as the original games, but feature visual enhancements, quality-of-life improvements, and new gameplay features. The remakes also add new story elements to Yakuza 1 and 2.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 is likely to be a remake of Yakuza 3, which was originally released on the PS3 in 2009. A remastered version of Yakuza 3 was released in 2018.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is also set to bring Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 to Nintendo Switch 2. At Nintendo's Partner Showcase in July, the Japanese developer announced the two remakes would launch on Switch 2 on November 13, 2025.

RGG is working on several projects at the moment. In addition to the next Yakuza title, the studio is developing action-adventure title, Stranger Than Heaven, and a new Virtua Fighter project — both revealed at The Game Awards 2024. The RGG Summit will likely bring updates on the two projects. 

Ryu Ga Gotoku's most recent release was Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a spin-off of the main Like a Dragon series that launched in February this year. The last mainline game in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, came out in 2024.

The RGG Summit will be livestreamed on Sega's YouTube and Twitch channels on September 23 at 8 pm PDT / September 24 5 am CEST (8.30 am IST). Right after the summit, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will also host an RGG Direct presentation, where it will deep dive into the games announced during the main show.

Further reading: Yakuza Kiwami 3, Yakuza 3, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, RGG Studio, Ryu Ga Gotoku, Sega, Like a Dragon, Yakuza, RGG Summit
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
DJI Mini 5 Pro With a 50-Megapixel 1-Inch CMOS Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit
