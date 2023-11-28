Technology News
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Features the Biggest Yakuza Map Ever, 9 Times Bigger Than Kamurocho

Set in Honolulu City, Hawaii, this marks the franchise’s first venture outside of Japan.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 November 2023 13:30 IST
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Features the Biggest Yakuza Map Ever, 9 Times Bigger Than Kamurocho

Photo Credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth features turn-based combat

Highlights
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out January 25 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox
  • The map is 3 times bigger than Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s Isezaki Ijincho
  • Both Kazuma Kiryu and Kasuga Ichiban will be available as playable heroes
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth features the biggest map in the Yakuza franchise. Marking the series' first venture outside of Japan, the upcoming title will transport players to the tourist hotspot of Hawaii — Honolulu City, to be exact. Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio claims that the vast new stage is more than three times the size of Yakuza: Like a Dragon's Isezaki Ijincho, the suburb where the afro-haired Kasuga Ichiban was introduced. That means, the Hawaii map is nearly nine times the size of the Kamurocho district, the series' primary Japanese setting punctuated by shops, restaurants, and nightclubs, where we dabbled in action-packed illicit acts through the eyes of Kazuma Kiryu, the series' main protagonist who keeps getting pulled back into the life of crime.

As part of the announcement, RGG Studio revealed some key locations worth visiting in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, starting with Aloha Beach, the lively sun-baked shoreline where players can even head out swimming. Then there's the Anaconda Shopping Center for Yakuza fans to fulfil their arcade gaming needs and grab a quick snack, followed by the bustling Chinatown area that's lush with steaming food stalls, markets, and the Nirvana Bank Hotel, where only the wealthiest folk dwell. As a revered tourist location, the Waiki Town area is the place to go to buy souvenirs, District 5 to engage with the local mafia, and Little Japan is the spot for delectable sushi for when our heroes feel homesick. Yep, we've got two protagonists this time, as Ichiban Kasuga is sent to Hawaii under the promise of reuniting with his mother, only to meet with Kazuma Kiryu, who challenges him to a ‘final battle.'

A story trailer from September revealed that Kiryu had been battling cancer, in addition to dealing with the complexities of old age. In a way, it seems like RGG Studio is retiring Kiryu from the lead role, which also explains why the new age of Yakuza games were rebranded as ‘Like a Dragon' in the West. As such, the gameplay also witnessed a huge transition, going from the overexaggerated real-time action combat to a turn-based affair, akin to the Persona series of games. As usual, anything goes in these battles, so feel free to use environmental objects as your weapon, such as a car battery to electrocute foes, summon muscley Poundmates to pummel enemies, blast them with a car crash, and even pull off cinematic tag-team moves. And of course, food items grant temporary stat bonuses for when you're in a pickle.

Hoverbikes to traverse the streets, pizza delivery minigames, and Karaoke sessions are also part of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. RGG Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama described the title as a ‘monster class' of a game, adding that if one were to play it continuously, they'd get sick. “This means that a lot of people are going to hesitate to play the game or will end up having it wait on their shelves. I found the possibility of that kind of outcome sad, so I thought, we have to get everyone hyped up enough to play it,” he said in an interview. To combat that, the studio opted for a festival-like atmosphere, which he believes would urge players to finish it within a week to a month, ‘even at the cost of their health.'

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out January 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Yakuza
PEGI Rating 16+
Further reading: yakuza, like a dragon, like a dragon infinite wealth, like a dragon infinite wealth hawaii map, like a dragon infinite wealth biggest map, like a dragon infinite wealth release date, like a dragon infinite wealth gameplay, like a dragon infinite wealth turn based, ryu ga gotoku studio, sega, pc, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
AWS’ Transcription Service Now Supports Over 100 Languages With More Accurate Speech Recognition

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Features the Biggest Yakuza Map Ever, 9 Times Bigger Than Kamurocho
