Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $103,000 as Values of Most Altcoins Rise

Bitcoin is trading at $103,740 (roughly Rs. 88.5 lakh) on international exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2025 12:54 IST
Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $103,000 as Values of Most Altcoins Rise

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The valuation of the crypto sector stands at $3.38 trillion

Highlights
  • Ripple, Solana saw gains
  • Tether, Cardano registered losses
  • Polkadot, Litecoin logged small profits
Advertisement

Bitcoin's price rose by 1.02 percent over the last 24 hours on international exchanges and the asset was trading at $103,740 (roughly Rs. 88.5 lakh) on Wednesday, according to CoinMarketCap. This is the third day that the price of Bitcoin has remained steady above $103,000 (roughly Rs. 87.9 lakh). On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin rose by less than three percent on Wednesday to trade at $102,712 (roughly Rs. 87.6 lakh). Analysts believe that the asset could face sharp rejection at $106,000 (roughly Rs. 90.4 lakh), highlighting the intense selling pressure at local highs.

"Going forward, market participants should brace for choppier price action, especially if Bitcoin fails to reclaim and consolidate above $105,000 (roughly Rs. 89.6 lakh)," Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

On the other hand, the price of Ether rose by 9.13 percent over the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, the asset is trading at $2,667 (roughly Rs. 2.27 lakh). This is the first time in over three months that Ether has crossed the crucial $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2.13 lakh) threshold. On Indian exchanges, ETH reflected gains of over 11 percent to trade at $2,623 (roughly Rs. 2.23 lakh).

"Ethereum is showing strong signs of a trend reversal after an impressive 45 percent rally last week, reclaiming major technical levels and reigniting optimism in the broader altcoin market. ETH has strong resistance at $2,850 (roughly Rs. 2.43 lakh). If it breaks and closes above this level with good volumes, then we can expect prices to rally further up to $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.56 lakh) and $3,350 (roughly Rs. 2.85 lakh)," ZebPay Trade Desk told Gadgets 360.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed the prices of most altcoins such as Ripple, Tether, Solana, Binance Coin, and Dogecoin alongside Avalanche, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot were up on Wednesday.

Similarly, the prices of Leo, Litecoin, Monero, Near Protocol, and Cronos also rose alongside Bitcoin and Ether.

"After the recent upswing, Bitcoin is withstanding the bearish pressure. As a result, the altcoins also remain above their respective resistance levels," said the CoinDCX research team.

The overall valuation of the crypto sector surged by 3.15 percent over the last 24 hours. Presently, the crypto market cap stands at $3.38 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,88,43,134 crore), shows CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the prices of a few altcoins were down on Wednesday. These include Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, EOS Coin, and Zcash.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Ring Limited-Edition in Two-Tone Titanium Black Unveiled Alongside Galaxy S25 Edge

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $103,000 as Values of Most Altcoins Rise
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  2. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  3. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  4. Nubia Z70S Ultra With 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
  5. SanDisk Launches WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro With 13.2-Inch 3.4K Display, 12,140mAh Battery Launched
  7. Google Announces Material 3 Expressive With Updated Dynamic Colour Themes
  8. Soviet Venus Lander Kosmos 482 Crashes to Earth After 53 Years in Orbit
  9. Google Search Could Ditch the 'I'm Feeling Lucky' Button for 'AI Mode'
  10. Bluetooth 6.1 Announced With Support for Enhanced Privacy, Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $103,000 as Values of Most Altcoins Rise
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring Limited-Edition in Two-Tone Titanium Black Unveiled Alongside Galaxy S25 Edge
  3. Nothing Announces Partnership With KEF Audio; Teases New Product Launch Later This Year
  4. The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Google Said to Be Testing ‘AI Mode’ Button on Search, May Replace ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’
  6. Tastefully Yours Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Romantic Korean Drama
  7. The Accidental Getaway Driver Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
  8. Smart TV Shipments in India Grew 8.6 Percent YoY in 2024, Samsung Leads the Market: IDC
  9. CERT-In Warns of Multiple Vulnerabilities Affecting Millions of iOS and Android Devices
  10. Nubia Z70S Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »