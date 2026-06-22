Sony internally confirmed last month it was ending PC ports of its first-party single-player games. The PlayStation parent has now removed mentions of the PC platform from a business document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last week, more or less making the shift in strategy official.

Game File spotted the change in Sony's filing to the SEC on Friday. The company seems to have omitted the part about its PC release strategy from last year's document. The document underlines Sony's strategy for its Game & Network Services (G&NS) division, among other parts of its business. As per Game File, in 2025, the company's filing contained a line about multi-platform releases.

“Sony plans to continue its efforts to deploy its first-party titles to multiple platforms such as PC.” That line has been dropped from the 2026 version of the business document, which puts the reported shift in PlayStation's PC release strategy in letter.

Sony Moves Back to PS5 Exclusives

Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported that Sony was backing away from launching its first-party single-player games on PC and returning to PlayStation exclusive releases.

Last month, Sony confirmed the shift in strategy to its staff internally. PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst reportedly relayed the company's new approach to exclusive games in a town hall meeting in May. As per Bloomberg, Hulst told PlayStation staff that first-party narrative single-player titles would go back to being PlayStation exclusives.

Recent single-player PlayStation first-party titles like Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei, which was released last year, and Housemarque's Saros, which was released in April, will remain only on PS5, the report said. Upcoming PS5 exclusives like Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet from Naughty Dog, and God of War Laufey from Santa Monica Studio will also likely not be ported to PC.

However, Sony will reportedly continue to launch its live service and multiplayer games on other platforms. In March, the company released Marathon, the PvPvE extraction shooter from Bungie, on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S/X simultaneously. Sony's upcoming fighting title, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls from developer Arc System Works, is also coming to PS5 and PC on August 6, 2026.

In recent years, Sony has put several of its first-party games on PC after launching them on PS4 and PS5. Franchises like God of War, The Last of Us, and Marvel's Spider-Man have been released on PC, with Sony-owned studio Nixxes Software responsible for most of the ports.